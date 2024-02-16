Today, Los Angeles-based artist Roe Kapara has released his first new single of 2024, “Glorious Day.”

The single stylistically serves as a call back to that alternative/indie-rock sound of the early-to-mid-2000’s reminiscent of bands like Weezer and Cage the Elephant, and is more than worth your time in checking out.

“‘Glorious Day’ is about the inconsequential life of a nobody that decides to take part in one day of self-indulgent debauchery,” Kapara explains. “Through a sequence of catastrophic interactions with the law, he finds himself flying off of a cliff to meet his own demise.”

Listen to “Glorious Day” below.

Kapara is currently hard at work on the follow-up to his EP I Hope Hell Isn’t Real, released last year via Epitaph. The release of “Glorious Day” also follows the enthusiastic reception of his two most recent singles, “The Dead Come Talking” and “Fajita!.” The former, with over 5 million streams since its release last September, lyrically bares his relationship with a life left behind while the latter celebrates a lack of competence in searching for an intimate connection.