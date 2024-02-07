Buzzing as an artist to watch this year, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Rett Madison has announced a handful of headlining tour dates for this upcoming spring.

After hitting the road to support John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats and Bailen, her headlining run will kick off on March 25th in Kansas City, Missouri and wrap up in Louisville, Kentucky on April 2nd.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.

Madison continues to tour in support of her acclaimed new album, One for Jackie, which is out now via Warner Records/War Buddha Records.

One for Jackie is a tribute to Madison’s mom, who struggled with depression, PTSD and alcoholism for Madison’s whole life before she passed by suicide in 2019, leaving her only child with the harrowing responsibility to try and better understand her mother while she mourned her. “Writing this album, I was moving through grief,” she says. “It was part of my healing process.”

In addition to her newly announced dates, Madison will perform at Carnegie Hall on February 23 at The Piano Recital alongside Mandy Moore, Margo Price, Meg Duffy, and others. Last year, she wrapped a run of dates with Grace Potter, The Head And The Heart, Andy Grammer, Fitz & The Tantrums, and Medium Build and played her first headline show in London.

Check out all of her upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

February 23—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall

February 29—Los Angeles, CA—Teragram Ballroom +

March 1—San Francisco, CA—Grace Cathedral +

March 2—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theater +

March 3—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater +

March 15—Boulder, CO—Fox Theater *

March 16—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater *

March 19—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf *

March 21—Dallas, TX—Deep Ellum Art Co *

March 22—Austin, TX—Antone’s *

March 23—Houston, TX—The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues *

March 25—Kansas City, MO—The Encore Room at Uptown Theater

March 26—Minneapolis, MN—Icehouse

March 27—Milwaukee, WI—Shank Hall

March 28—Chicago, IL—Beat Kitchen

March 30—Davenport, IA—Racoon Hotel

April 1—Columbus, OH—Rumba Cafe

April 2—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar

+ with John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats

* with Bailen