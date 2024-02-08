Just last month, Rarity released released two new singles “Keep It to Yourself” and “OKAY” and today the Canadian post-hardcore rockers have unveiled a music video for the latter.

Commenting on the track, Rarity drummer Evan Woods says, “We knew immediately after writing the song ‘OKAY’ that this was the video we had to make. Proudly self-produced and possibly our craziest idea yet, we piled into the back of a tractor trailer and gave the highway the best performance of its life.”

Watch the music video below.

“Keep It To Yourself” and the companion track “OKAY” are a taste of what’s to come from the band’s eagerly awaited, yet-to-be-revealed third full-length album due out later this year from New Damage Records.

Additionally, Rarity have announced a trio of Canadian shows happening this spring. Tickets are on sale now at raritytheband.com.

Tour dates:

April 4 – Montreal, QC – Cabaret Fouf

April 5 – Ottawa, ON – The 27 Club

April 6 – Toronto, ON – Sneaky Dee’s