Once again extending into rarified air, Post Malone has just made history once more with his seminal smash hit, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” with Grammy Award-nominated artist/songwriter Swae Lee becoming the first-ever single to be certified double-diamond by the RIAA.

The track notably holds the most certifications of all-time, going 20x Platinum. It also continues a monumental hot streak for the Grammy Award-nominated, 8x RIAA diamond-certified artist and recent recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame “Hal Davis Starlight Award.” Earlier this year, Post Malone officially earned “the most RIAA Diamond Certified Singles” for any artist ever.

“Post Malone and Swae Lee have officially raised the bar on what creative partnerships and infectious collaborations have the power to accomplish. ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’ has now been streamed or downloaded more than 20 million times in the U.S. alone, and they’ve earned the custom hardware to prove it. Congratulations Post, Swae Lee and Mercury/Republic Records for making history with the very first 2x Diamond single!,” says RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier.

Post Malone will perform next ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th, taking on the duty of singing ‘America the Beautiful’ before kick off.

In the summer, he released his acclaimed fifth full-length album, AUSTIN. It bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, his fifth consecutive Top 5 album on the chart since 2016. Beyond the 20x Platinum “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” he now has 8 RIAA diamond-certified records, those of which include “White Iverson,” “Congratulations (feat. Quavo),”“I Fall Apart,” “Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage),” “Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign),” “Better Now,” and “Circles.”