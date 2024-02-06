Today the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning rock band Portugal. The Man have unveiled their plans for a headlining tour of the U.S. this summer.

The newly announced run will kick off on May 1st in Wilmington, North CRolina and make stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 3rd and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 10th, with many more stops in between and wrapping up on July 17th in Missoula, Montana.

Pre-sales begin tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7 at 10am (local), and general on-sale will start this Friday, February 9 at 10am (local). The band will be supported by Tegan and Sara, Spoon Benders, Reyna Tropical, and Bomba Estereo on select dates. For full ticketing information, visit the band’s website here .

Today, Portugal. The Man have also shared their official music video for current single “Grim Generation,” which can be found below.

Portugal. The Man is currently playing the final dates of their previously-announced ‘Winter of Summer of Luv’ tour, which began last week in Del Mar, CA, and weaves through Houston, New Orleans, Cleveland, Boston and more US cities, before wrapping at The Anthem in Washington DC on February 24. The night prior, the band will play an already sold-out show at the iconic Asbury Park, New Jersey venue The Stone Pony. Remaining tickets for the ‘Winter of Summer of Luv’ tour can be found here .

Tour dates:

2/6/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater – SOLD OUT

2/8/24 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly

2/9/24 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall – SOLD OUT

2/10/24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

2/12/24 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

2/13/24 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

2/14/24 – Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

2/16/24 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre – SOLD OUT

2/17/24 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

2/18/24 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

2/20/24 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

2/22/24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

2/23/24 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony – SOLD OUT

2/24/24 – Washington DC – The Anthem

Newly announced dates:

5/1/24 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

5/2/24 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

5/3/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

5/6/24 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

5/7/24 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

5/9/24 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

5/10/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

5/11/24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

5/14/24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

5/15/24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

5/17/24 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

5/18/24 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

5/20/24 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

5/22/24 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

5/23/24 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

5/24/24 – Carnation, WA – Remlinger Farms

7/5/24 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

7/6/24 – Bentonville, AR – The Momentary

7/7/24 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse

7/10/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/11/24 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

7/13/24 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

7/17/24 – Missoula, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater