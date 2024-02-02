Ahead of their highly anticipated “Horns, Thorns en Halos Farewell Tour,” Porno for Pyros has released a brand new single “Little Me” off of their upcoming project. The energetic record relives the Los Angeles band’s psychedelic funk roots while putting a wild spin on an angsty love song.

Kicking things off on February 13th at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, Porno for Pyros — Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins and Peter DiStefano — will embark on a 15-city tour making stops across North America in Los Angeles, CA; Denver, CO; Chicago, IL; Toronto, ON; Boston, MA; New York, NY and more before wrapping up in Montclair, NJ at The Wellmont Theater on March 10th.

Last year saw the reunion of the original members (Farrell, Perkins, DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble) for a sold-out show at the Belasco in DTLA. Since then, they have performed at Rockville, the Chicago Metro followed by a live performance at Lollapalooza.

Check out the new song below, as well as all of their upcoming tour dates.

PORNO FOR PYROS – HORNS, THORNS EN HALOS FAREWELL TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 13 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

Thu Feb 15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

Sat Feb 17 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

Sun Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Wed Feb 21 – Aspen, CO * – Belly Up Aspen*

Thu Feb 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Feb 24 –- Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre*

Mon Feb 26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed*

Tue Feb 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Feb 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sat Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino*

Sun Mar 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Mar 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Mar 07 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Fri Mar 08 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun Mar 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

*Not a Live Nation Date