Today, Wilkes-Barre melodic/hardcore group One Step Closer have announced that they will be releasing their new album, All You Embrace, on May 17th via Run for Cover Records. It follows their 2021 debut album, This Place You Know, and their 2023 acclaimed EP, Songs for the Willow.

All You Embrace is set to expand the scope of One Step Closer, offering some of their most anthemic and passionate work released to date.

Now to celebrate the leap day, the band is fittingly sharing the album’s lead single “Leap Years,” which is out now. The song is a blast of ultra-anthemic punk that perfectly bridges the fury of their early work and the unabashed melody of their latest chapter.

Watch the “Leap Years” music video below and pre-order All You Embrace here.

All You Embrace finds One Step Closer exploring the sonic overlaps of hardcore, emo, ’90s alternative, and more — resulting in the most ambitious songs they’ve ever written. Produced/engineered by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Koyo, Drain, Regulate), the record sounds truly gigantic, like a widescreen, technicolor version of One Step Closer’s biting sound.

“I wanted to showcase One Step Closer in its fullest state,” explains vocalist Ryan Savitski. “Every single part of the band, I wanted it to be there. I wanted us to be 100% ourselves and be as authentic to our band as we could possibly be.” And All You Embrace is certainly imbued with that sense of identity, a testament to knowing who you are in a world of uncertainties, and a powerful new era for One Step Closer.

The band will also be continuing their non-stop touring ways in support of All You Embrace. Today marks the start of One Step Closer’s North American co-headlining tour with Koyo and Anxious, and in May the band will be heading to the UK for Slam Dunk Festival. See full itinerary below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Color You Leap Years Blur My Memory The Gate Your Hazel Tree Orange Leaf Esruc Slow To Let Go Topanga Giant’s Despair So Far From Me

Tour dates:

02/29 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

03/01 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club *

03/02 Virginia Beach, VA @ The Bunker *

03/03 Greenville, SC @ Radio Room *

03/05 Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco *

03/07 Springfield, MO @ The Riff *

03/08 Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

03/09 Des Moines, IA @ Woolys *

03/10 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

03/12 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

03/13 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi ^

03/15 Cleveland, OH @ Foundry ^

03/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme ^

03/17 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

03/19 London, ON @ Rum Runners ^

03/20 Detroit, MI @ Edgemen ^

03/22 Louisville, KY @ LBD Festival

03/23 Nashville, TN @ The End ^

03/24 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory ^

03/26 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

03/27 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^

03/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch ^

05/25 Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/26 Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

* w/ Koyo, Anxious, Life’s Question

^ w/ Koyo, Anxious, Stateside