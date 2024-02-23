Rising singer/songwriter Nolan Taylor has just released the acoustic version of his latest single, “Cincinnati Heart.”
The acoustic version comes less than a month after Taylor released “Cincinnati Heart” originally. This new acoustic version is released alongside a raw performance video showcasing his stirring vocals, which can be found below.
“‘Cincinnati Heart’ is a true reflection on the swift passage of time and the challenges of distance in relationships,” shares Taylor. “The complexities of love and connection, exploring the impact of years together and the enduring bond that remains. ‘Cincinnati Heart’ is not just a song; it’s a journey through emotions, and I’m excited to take you on this ride with me. Onward & upward.”
Taylor is preparing for his upcoming first-ever headline run, the CINCINNATI HEART TOUR. Kicking off in mid-March with notable stops at New York City’s Mercury Lounge (3/22) and Nashville’s Basement East (4/14). Taylor will also join The Red Clay Strays, Sam Barber, and Wyatt Flores on support dates, including a SOLD OUT show at Ryman Auditorium this fall with The Red Clay Strays.
Tour dates:
MARCH
14 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy
15 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton
16 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
21 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
22 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
23 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works
APRIL
09 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club
10 – Knoxville, TN – Open Chord
11 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
12 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
19 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
21 – Beaumont, TX – 7 Oaks
MAY
02 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
03 – Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall
08 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
09 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend
10 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center
11 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex
16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall
17 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
31 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
JUNE
01 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
27 – Des Moines, IA – XBK Live
29 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge