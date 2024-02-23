Rising singer/songwriter Nolan Taylor has just released the acoustic version of his latest single, “Cincinnati Heart.”

The acoustic version comes less than a month after Taylor released “Cincinnati Heart” originally. This new acoustic version is released alongside a raw performance video showcasing his stirring vocals, which can be found below.

“‘Cincinnati Heart’ is a true reflection on the swift passage of time and the challenges of distance in relationships,” shares Taylor. “The complexities of love and connection, exploring the impact of years together and the enduring bond that remains. ‘Cincinnati Heart’ is not just a song; it’s a journey through emotions, and I’m excited to take you on this ride with me. Onward & upward.”

Taylor is preparing for his upcoming first-ever headline run, the CINCINNATI HEART TOUR. Kicking off in mid-March with notable stops at New York City’s Mercury Lounge (3/22) and Nashville’s Basement East (4/14). Taylor will also join The Red Clay Strays, Sam Barber, and Wyatt Flores on support dates, including a SOLD OUT show at Ryman Auditorium this fall with The Red Clay Strays.

Tour dates:

MARCH

14 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

15 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton

16 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

21 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

22 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

23 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works

APRIL

09 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

10 – Knoxville, TN – Open Chord

11 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

12 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

19 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

21 – Beaumont, TX – 7 Oaks

MAY

02 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

03 – Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall

08 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

09 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend

10 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center

11 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

17 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

31 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

JUNE

01 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

27 – Des Moines, IA – XBK Live

29 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge