Today, Atlanta alternative/rock trio Microwave have announced a headlining tour of North America for this upcoming spring.
The band will be bringing out Origami Angel, Heart Attack Man, and Carpool Tunnel as support for the entirety of the tour. VIP tickets are on sale now, with general on-sale tickets becoming available Friday, February 9th at 12pm local time. Head here for all ticketing information.
Both Microwave and Origami Angel will also appear at the inaugural Roundabout Festival in Detroit, Michigan on March 30th, and just ahead of the tour’s official start, Microwave will play their hometown’s longstanding Shaky Knees Festival for the first time.
Check out all of Microwave’s upcoming tour dates below.
Tour dates:
Sat/May-04 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
Tue/May-07 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
Thu/May-09 – Toronto, ON – Operahouse
Fri/May-10 – Lakewood, OH – Roxy
Sat/May-11 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Tue/May-14 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity
Wed/May-15 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
Fri/May-17 – Denver, CO – Ogden
Sat/May-18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Grand Room
Mon/May-20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Tue/May-21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom
Wed/May-22 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Thu/May-23 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
Fri/May-24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Sat/May-25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Tue/May-28 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage
Wed/May-29 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory
Fri/May-31 – Nashville, TN – The Cannery
Sat/Jun-01 – Charlotte, NC – Amos Southend
Sun/Jun-02 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
Mon/Jun-03 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
Wed/Jun-05 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Fri/Jun-07 – Boston, MA – Royale
Sat/Jun-08 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall