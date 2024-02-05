Today, Atlanta alternative/rock trio Microwave have announced a headlining tour of North America for this upcoming spring.

The band will be bringing out Origami Angel, Heart Attack Man, and Carpool Tunnel as support for the entirety of the tour. VIP tickets are on sale now, with general on-sale tickets becoming available Friday, February 9th at 12pm local time. Head here for all ticketing information.

Both Microwave and Origami Angel will also appear at the inaugural Roundabout Festival in Detroit, Michigan on March 30th, and just ahead of the tour’s official start, Microwave will play their hometown’s longstanding Shaky Knees Festival for the first time.

Check out all of Microwave’s upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates: