Today, soon-to-be Nashville-based singer/songwriter Max McNown has announced that he will be releasing his debut album, Wandering, on April 12th via Fugitive Records — an independent record label in partnership with The Orchard.

Wandering finds McNown hone in on his craft of intricate storytelling, sharing anecdotes of heartbreak — touching on everything from breakups to new life and to the pain of watching loved ones overcome life’s biggest challenges for themselves.

With production by AJ Pruis, Wandering showcases an ornate musical palette rich in live instrumentation of fiddle, mandolin, dreamy pedal-steel tones, and spellbinding guitar work. Yet McNown took care to foreground his lyrics on every track, viewing his songs as poems set to music. Pre-order Wandering here.

The announcement of Wandering today is also coupled with the release of “Turned Into Missing You” — a breakup anthem that also comes alongside an accompanying music video.

“I wanted to write about that feeling of driving around after a breakup and reliving memories of the person you loved,” says McNown. “Blasting music and belting songs with the windows down is a big part of my healing process, but it can definitely hurt sometimes.”

Watch the music video for “Turned Into Missing You” below.

LIVE SHOWS

April 8 – Debut NY show – Mercury Lounge – Get Tickets Here

April 11 – Debut Nashville Show – The Basement – Get Tickets Here

August 9 – Opening for Trampled by Turtles + JOSEPH – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Get Tickets Here