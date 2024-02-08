Today, Marcus King has announced that he will be releasing his new Rick Rubin-produced album, Mood Swings, on April 5th via American/Republic Records.

King has also announced his 2024 headlining tour across North America and Europe, which will be produced by Live Nation and FPC Live!, in addition to his upcoming tour dates supporting Chris Stapleton.

Mood Swings serves as King’s magnum opus, an eclectic symphony of soul that is uniquely timeless and current. Drawing on King’s darkest moments, it quickly became a beacon of hope for King as he created it, and is set to serve as a refuge for the listener who may be going through similar challenges in their own lives.

Accompanying the album and tour announcement, King has released a new song, “Mood Swings.” Not only serving as the title-track, but also as a perfect introduction to the album that will redefine any presence notions around who King is.The song smolders with a slow burn electro drum stomp and jazzy guitar, leaving space for King’s soulful vocal to shine. Sharing his innermost fears whilst standing in the strength of being fully vulnerable and honest.

On “Mood Swings” King stated, “In the early summer of 2020 I arrived at Shangri-La for my first meeting with my hero, the legend, Mr. Rick Rubin. As soon as Rick & I met it was like a spark in the room! I immediately felt welcomed, appreciated and mutually admired. Rick and I had a wonderful first introduction and he left me in the capable hands of his Ace engineer JasonLader, an incredible engineer who would become a dear dearfriend. Jason and I toured the space and just for fun decided to track something, what we tracked was the title track “Mood Swings.” I laid down guitar and vocals, we added Rhythm Ace R77 drum machine with tape delay to achieve the swing we desired, added bass & piano and after half an hour the track was finished. The track and album title “Mood Swings” is a play on the swinging nature of the material while also referencing my up and down shifts in mood while I was either abusing the wrong substances, in between mood stabilizing meds and anti-psychotics, self-medication on top of that, along with a foot locker FULL of repressed childhood trauma all being taken out on my relationship at the time.”

Listen to “Mood Swings” below and pre-order the new album here.

Legendary producer Rick Rubin who has worked with everyone from Adele to Johnny Cash, was instantly drawn to King’s guitar playing, singular voice and songwriting, and after witnessing a King live performance, one day randomly cold-called him to float the idea of working together.

Rick Rubin stated, “I love the way listening to this album makes me feel. I can’t think of another project quite like this one. Marcus’s playing and singing are from another planet.”

Despite its often bleak subject matter, Mood Swings is an album with a message of hope. Rubin helped King find a new personal and sonic approach and instead of crumbling under the weight of his anxiety, Rubin inspired him to shift his perspective. “He helped me view mental health as a writing partner in a way,”recalls King. “I’ve learned it can give me that creative spark.”

On Mood Swings we find King gracefully standing in his own truth, accepting the challenges he’s faced and coming out theotherside a man renewed. It is a rebirth of both his sound and of his mind. “Without this assembly of songs, I don’t think I’d be around,” King shares, “I hope this album can act as a safety blanket, a rescue, or a refuge for anybody struggling with mental health, substance abuse, or relationship issues. That’s what it is for me.”

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Mood Swings F*ck My Life Up Again Soul It Screams Save Me Hero Delilah Inglewood Motel (Halestorm) This Far Gone Bipolar Love Me Or Tennessee Cadillac

Tour dates:

March 7, 2024 – Love Rocks NYC – New York, NY

March 9, 2024 – The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

April 6, 2024 – U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN w/ Chris Stapleton

April 13, 2024 – 10 Annual Major Rager – Augusta, GA

April 19, 2024 – Moon Crush “Pink Moon” Festival – Miramar Beach, FL

May 06, 2024 – The Moore Theater – Seattle, WA

May 07, 2024 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

May 08, 2024 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

May 10, 2024 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

May 11, 2024 – Grand Sierra Ballroom – Reno, NV

May 14, 2024 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

May 15, 2024 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

May 17, 2024 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

May 18, 2024 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

May 22, 2024 – The Monument – Rapid City, SD w/ Chris Stapleton

May 24, 2024 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD w/ Chris Stapleton

May 25, 2024 – Harrah’s Stir Cove – Council Bluffs, IA

May 26, 2024 – EPIC Event Center – Green Bay, WI*

May 29, 2024 – The Pageant – St Louis, MO

May 30, 2024 – GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI

May 31, 2024 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland OH w/ Chris Stapleton

June 01, 2024 – Railbird Festival – Lexington, KY

June 02, 2024 – Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

June 04, 2024 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT*

June 06, 2024 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Philadelphia, PA w/ Chris Stapleton

June 07, 2024 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA w/ Chris Stapleton

June 08, 2024 – Landmark Theatre – Syracuse, NY

June 10, 2024 – Ruby Amphitheater – Morgantown, WV*

June 12, 2024 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO w/ Chris Stapleton

June 13, 2024 – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena – Ridgefield, MO w/ Chris Stapleton

June 14, 2024 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

June 15, 2024 – Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX w/ Chris Stapleton

July 11, 2024 – Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY w/ Chris Stapleton

July 12, 2024 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Pittsburgh, PA w/ Chris Stapleton

July 13, 2024 – Palace Theatre – Albany, NY

July 16, 2024 – Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

July 18, 2024 – Huntington Center – Toledo, OH w/ Chris Stapleton

July 19, 2024 – Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH w/ Chris Stapleton

July 20, 2024 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI

September 04, 2024 – Orpheum – Vancouver, BC

September 06, 2024 – Grey Eagle Event Center – Calgary, AB

September 07, 2024 – Midway Music Hall – Edmonton, AB

September 09, 2024 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

September 13, 2024 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

September 14, 2024 – London Music Hall – London, ON

September 17, 2024 – Kemba Live! – Columbus, OH

September 19, 2024 – Warner Theatre – Washington, D.C.

September 20, 2024 – Warner Theatre – Washington, D.C.

September 21, 2024 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

September 24, 2024 – Avondale Brewing – Birmingham, AL

September 26, 2024 – Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

September 28, 2024 – The Sylvee, Madison, WI

September 29, 2024 – Vibrant Music Hall – Des Moines, IA

October 07, 2024 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

October 09, 2024 – State Theatre – Portland, ME

October 11, 2024 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

October 12, 2024 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

October 13, 2024 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

October 17, 2024 – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

October 18, 2024 – Sala Apolo – Barcelona, Spain

October 20, 2024 – Fabrique Milano – Milan, Italy

October 21, 2024 – Komplex 457 – Zurich, Switzerland

October 23, 2024 – Le Transbordeur – Lyon, France

October 25, 2024 – Essigfabrik – Cologne, Germany

October 27, 2024 – Markthalle – Hamburg, Germany

October 28, 2024 – De Roma – Antwerp, Belgium

October 29, 2024 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 31, 2024 – Metropol – Berlin, Germany

November 01, 2024 – The Grey Hall – Copenhagen, Denmark

November 03, 2024 – Bataclan – Paris, France

November 05, 2024 – Eventim Apollo – London, UK

November 06, 2024 – Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

November 07, 2024 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, UK

November 09, 2024 – O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK

November 10, 2024 – The Great Hall – Cardiff, UK

November 12, 2024 – Olympia – Dublin, Ireland

*Not A Live Nation Date/No Citi Presale