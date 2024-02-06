Today, Mannequin Pussy has released the mind-be ding music video for their new single, “Nothing Like.” The song is lifted from their upcoming album, I Got Heaven, which will be released on March 1st via Epitaph Records.

The video was created by AI artist and director Connor Clarke with creative direction by Anthony Miralles and Mason Mercer of Slips Studios.

Of the song, Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice says “‘Nothing Like’ is pure fantasy. Originally inspired by a stoned out night 6 years ago spent watching an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in which Buffy is forced to kill her lover, Angel, before he destroys the world. The song existed in fragments until it finally met its final form last year. Young love is so often all consuming, dangerous, and heightened to mythological proportions – ‘Nothing Like’ sought to mix the balance of both the light feelings of new love and the absolute depths that obsession can bring you to.”

Watch the music video below.

Additionally, the band expands their tour in support of I Got Heaven, adding Europe dates to their previously announced North America tour. All dates below.

I Got Heaven is the band’s most fully realized LP yet. Over 10 ambitious tracks that abruptly turn from searing punk to inviting pop, the album is deeply concerned with desire, the power in being alone, and how to live in an unfeeling and unkind world. “There’s just so much constantly going on that feels intentionally evil that trying to make something beautiful feels like a radical act ,” says Dabice. “The ethos of this band has always been to bring people together.”

Tour dates:

4/4 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

4/5 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall – SOLD OUT

4/6 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry – SOLD OUT

4/8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

4/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall – SOLD OUT

4/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy

4/12 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop – SOLD OUT

4/13 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

4/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

4/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

4/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

4/19 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock

4/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

4/22 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

4/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

4/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

4/27 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall – SOLD OUT

4/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

4/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile – SOLD OUT

5/2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

5/4 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

5/5 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

5/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/8 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre –UPGRADED VENUE

5/10 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall – UPGRADED VENUE

5/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall – UPGRADED VENUE

5/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair – SOLD OUT

5/14 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair – SOLD OUT

5/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/17 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis – SOLD OUT

5/18 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis – SOLD OUT

5/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – SOLD OUT

5/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

6/1 – Linz, AU @ SBAM Festival

6/2 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

6/4 – Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain

6/5 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

6/6 – Brussels, BE @ TRIX

6/7 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

6/8 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival

6/11 – Berlin, DE @ Cssiopeia

6/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Club

6/13 – Cologne, DE @ MTC

6/15 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

6/16 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

6/18 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

6/19 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

6/20 – London, UK @ Scala

6/21 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

6/30 – Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

8/23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival