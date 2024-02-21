Louder Than Life is set to return to Louisville for its 10th year in 2024, and festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have pulled out all the stops to celebrate the 10th year of “North America’s Largest Rock Festival.”

The festival will feature a headlining performance from thrash legends Slayer — who are returning for the first time since saying goodbye on their 2019 farewell tour. Additional headlining sets will come from Motley Crue, Slipknot, and Korn to close our additional nights of the four-day event.

Louder Than Life will once again be returning to its home at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY September 26, 27, 28 & 29, 2024.

The festival will feature five full stages to keep attendees amped up all weekend, welcoming additional performances from Disturbed, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Falling in Reverse, Breaking Benjamin, The Offspring, Staind, Till Lindemann, Chevelle, Dropkick Murphys, Halestorm, Gojira, Seether, In This Moment, Anthrax, Sum 41, Mastodon, Tom Morello, and many more. In total, almost 150 music acts will be part of the festival weekend, along with Louisville’s finest spirits and top local cuisine.

The 2023 edition marked a new attendance record with 180,000 people, so fans are encouraged to buy early and secure their spot for 2024.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Slayer will be reuniting for an earth-shattering performance at Louder Than Life,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “I was at their last show at The Forum in 2019 and have been working since then to bring them back to the Louder stage! With over 140 bands on five stages, we’re celebrating our 10th Louder Than Life with the biggest lineup yet! P.S., come out and celebrate with us at TAJ this Saturday and we’ll buy your first drink.”

“On the heels of an incredible lineup announcement for Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life solidifies why the Kentucky Exposition Center is the number one place to travel to in September,” said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues. “We anticipate festival-goers from around the world to come for the music and fall in love with all the things that make Kentucky such a great state.”

Check out the full lineup below.

Additional experiences include the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar, the return of Headbangers Hall, The Music Experience, Jack Daniel’s, Pegasus Distilled Experiences, Heavy Tiki presented by Jim Beam, Blackened Presents The Whiskey Bar, The Highland Grounds Wine Garden, and more to be announced.

Single day and weekend General Admission as well as Park Community VIP passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now starting as low as $10 down. Angel’s Envy Top Shelf VIP passes are sold out. New in 2024, Danny Wimmer Presents introduces the Loud Lounge Suites, allowing fans to party all weekend long like true rockstars. The suites will be located on top of the Angel’s Envy Top Shelf deck, offering up to 12 people the all-inclusive treatment with bottle service, premium parking, a dedicated host, all you can drink & eat, and a reserved suite seat to take in all the action on the two main stages plus access to both Angel’s Envy Top Shelf andPark Community VIP areas.

In addition, Louder Than Life RV and car + tent camping passes are sold out, with a waitlist available. A very limited number of Elevated Glamping experience packages, which include both tent and RV options, are still available. Head here for details on all camping and festival pass options. A record number of passes have been sold during the early bird sales period, so fans are encouraged to act fast to guarantee lowest level pricing and availability.

The JamPack hotel package also allows patrons to bundle festival passes, hotel and more to save up to 31%. Find all details here. In addition, fans who want to celebrate the biggest eight days of music in the United States with back-to-back weekends in Louisville at Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life can purchase an Exacta Pass for less than $62 per festival day (the Exacta Pass starts at $489.99 plus fees).

Onsite parking for Louder Than Life is available for purchase via Kentucky Exposition Center here.