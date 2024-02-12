Capitalizing off his recent GRAMMY win by way of contribution to Lil Durk & J.Cole‘s “All My Life,” Platinum-producer/songwriter LunchMoney Lewis (@LunchMoneyLewis) handles instrumentation duties alongside TheOnlyDiet for Lunchbox Records signee Lil $o$o’s (@lilsosodon) brand new single “Enhancements.” Following up visuals for “Outside Widdit” and “No Hands” featuring Tay Money, the reflective record celebrates make-up artists, nail techs, and hairdressers who keep society’s fairer sex flawless. [Photo Credit: Jordan Krane]

In an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency, the Issa Rae-approved “Florida Girl” reveals: “I do lashes, so I have a lot of respect for women in the beauty industry. I don’t hear a lot of songs that pay homage to beauty service providers so I took it upon myself to give us an anthem.”

There’s something in the water. From the City Girls to Kodak Black, with a long list of others, the Sunshine State has been the stomping ground for hip-hop’s culture shifters. Entertainer Lil $o$o is looking to keep that tradition alive. Despite being native to Chicago, since moving to Miami in her early childhood, she’s proudly claimed it as her musical home.

The 22-year-old Colombiana, whose real name is Sofia Donado, has persevered through trauma and pain and continues to show up for herself and her 3-year-old son, who she’s raising as a single mom. Lil $o$o’s boyfriend was gunned down in 2019, while sitting in his car, leaving her without a partner and their son without a father. He was in the music business, and after his passing, Lil $o$o found healing in discovering her musical voice. The result was upbeat rhythms intended to make people dance, smile, and feel free. It was the only way she knew how to make things better.

After laying the groundwork with promo singles “Better Life,” “Go Ooh,” “Bad Attitude,” and “Woo Tang,” the rising rapstress made her official debut Summer of 2022 with ‘$o$o World.’ Executive produced by mentor and label head LunchMoney Lewis, the 14-track collection of records includes additional instrumentation from JulianBeatz, SFL Xavi, TheonlyDiet, Toju, BrianXWhite, Diem, and SoundsbyBreezy. Guest features come by way of Roc Nation recording artist Bobby Fishscale, XXXTentacion affiliate C Glizzy, Warner Records vocalist Savannah Cristina, and Nelle.



Take a listen to “Enhancements” on your DSP of choice below via Black 17 Media / The Orchard and watch the official visual for “Outside Widdit” | HERE.