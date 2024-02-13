Today, New England’s homegrown creative force Levitate has revealed the lineup for 11th annual Levitate Music & Arts Festival. The 2024 edition will take place across the Fourth of July weekend from July 5th through 7th at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, Massachusetts.

On the heels of last year’s pivotal 10th anniversary of the festival and 20th anniversary of the Levitate brand, Levitate will ring in its 11th year with a rare and special appearance from the newly reunited Sublime with original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, to be fronted by Jakob Nowell, son of the late founding member Bradley Nowell.

Upon receiving an inside tip that Sublime would be reuniting, the organizers behind Levitate quickly moved to arrange that the band would be taking the stage for their first and only live Northeast performance at Levitate Music & Arts Festival. “This is great because I haven’t had the opportunity to play with Bud Gaugh in over a decade; and to have Brad’s son playing our music is the closest thing possible to playing with my old buddy Brad, ” said Sublime bassist Eric Wilson.

In addition to Sublime, the lineup also includes powerhouse acts Lake Street Dive and Tash Sultana on Saturday, indie rockers Mt. Joy on Friday, and a star studded dynamic lineup ranging from favorites Dirty Heads to hometown heroes The Elovaters on their meteoric rise, viral sensations Oliver Anthony, as well as Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners, and The virtuosic prowess of Grace Bowers and Cory Wong, plus the authentic Americana of Charley Crockett adds to the incredible and diverse talent at this year’s festival.

Check out the full lineup below.

Levitate Music & Arts Festival started as a surf shop’s 10 year anniversary party and has grown into the East Coast’s premier boutique music and arts festival. The beloved festival, sticking to its local roots and unique curation, will once again pair national touring acts alongside up-and-coming local talent in an eclectic weekend celebrating the cultural and creative roots of the region. “We love that Levitate can celebrate this community through the uplifting power of creativity,” says Levitate owner Dan Hassett.“It’s incredible to see what has grown from local roots and we’re excited to see this year’s event come to life with unique curation based off of our fan’s recommendations, very special headliners we’re grateful to work with, and we’re particularly proud that the festival can serve as a platform for emerging area artists.”

Along with the world-class musical talent, Levitate will host an eclectic, eco-driven and family friendly event with a blend of artisan vendors, dozens of local food trucks, and wide ranging experiences from live art installations to kids activities including the return of the kids zone run by Levitate Camp Counselors which encourage creativity and a shared love of the outdoors with the next generation – a value at the very core of Levitate’s mission. Each day of the Festival is packed with opportunities to explore a world of creativity and memory building for families and festival lovers alike. One percent of each ticket sold will be contributed to the Levitate Foundation, a non-profit whose mission is to cultivate vibrant communities by creating and conserving access to music, art and the outdoors.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 15th at 12pm ET. Head here for more information.