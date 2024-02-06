Today, Grammy Award-nominated metal titans Lamb of God and Grammy Award-winning rockers Mastodon have just announced their co-headlining Ashes of Leviathan tour for this upcoming summer.

The two finds the two bands joining forces to celebrate the 20th anniversary of two seminal albums: Lamb of God’s biggest-selling album Ashes of the Wake and Mastodon’s critically acclaimed sophomore album Leviathan, which were both released on August 31st, 2004. Both bands will perform their respective albums in full. Special guests Kerry King and Malevolence will support throughout the tour, with Unearth on select dates.

Kicking off on July 19th in Grand Prairie, Texas at the Texas Trust CU Theatre, the North American arena and amphitheater run will take them through the US and Canada, culminating on the exact 20th anniversary of each album on August 31st in Omaha, Nebraska at the Astro Amphitheater. The tour will notably make stops at iconic venues such as Denver, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Los Angeles, CA’s The Kia Forum.

A special artist pre-sale launched today, February 6th at 12pm eastern time with the general on-sale starting on Friday, February 9 at 10am local time. In addition, Lamb of God and Mastodon will have special VIP ticket packages available starting today.

In addition, both bands will be supporting a charity of their choice throughout the tour, and fans will have the opportunity to opt-in to donate at check out when buying their tickets.

Lamb of God will support the Living The Dream Foundation, which makes dreams come true for music fans living with life threatening illnesses. Dream Days include hanging out onstage, backstage, and special meet and greets with their favorite bands and artists. To learn more, visit https://ltdfoundation.org .

Mastodon will support the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. After their manager Nick John tragically passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2018, Mastodon partnered with the organization and has raised nearly $60,000 to fight the disease and support researchers and patients around the globe. The Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research is focused on finding a cure for pancreatic cancer, and empowering patients and families whose lives are touched by this disease. Founded in 1997, the Hirshberg Foundation funds groundbreaking scientific research, provides patient education and support, and sustains hope that this cancer will be eradicated once and for all. To learn more, visit https://pancreatic.org.

The Ashes Of Leviathan Tour Routing:

Fri, Jul-19 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

Sat, Jul-20 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun, Jul 21 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Tue, Jul-23 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Wed, Jul-24 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

Thu, Jul-25 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat, Jul-27 Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun, Jul-28 Richmond, VA Virgin Credit Union LIVE!

Tue, Jul-30 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Wed, Jul-31 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Thu, Aug 01 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sat, Aug 03 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun, Aug-04 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

Tue, Aug-06 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Thu, Aug 08 Reading, PA Santander Arena **

Fri, Aug-09 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion **

Sat, Aug 10 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill **

Tue, Aug-13 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

Thu, Aug 15 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Fri, Aug 16 Penticton, BC South Okanagan Events Centre

Sat, Aug 17 Kent, WA accesso ShoWare Center

Sun, Aug 18 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds

Wed, Aug 21 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum

Fri, Aug 23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat, Aug 24 Rio Rancho NM Rio Rancho Events Center

Sun, Aug 25 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum

Tue, Aug 27 Magna, UT The Great Saltair

Thu, Aug 29 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 31 Omaha, NE The Astro Amphitheater

**No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth