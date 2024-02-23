Nashville-based alternative/pop artist Knox has stayed busy this year, and has shown no signs of slowing down as he has just released another new song “Me, Myself, & Your Eyes” today via Atlantic Records.

Knox also recently announced a west coast run of his sold-out, debut headline tour, “The I’m So Good At Being Alone Tour.” Shows are set to kick off in April starting in Saint Paul, MN with stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas, Phoenix and more. Support throughout will continue to come from Atlantic label mate maryjo . Tickets can be found here.

Alongside all of his releases and announcements, Knox also celebrates the success of his viral fan favorite song, “ Not The 1975 ,” which is currently #26 at Top 40 and #23 at Hot AC Radio.

Tour dates:

APRIL

08 – Saint Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake

12– Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

14 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

17 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Bronze Peacock

21 – Dallas, TX – Dada