Hardcore pioneers Knocked Loose have just announced that they will be releasing their new album, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, on May 10th via Pure Noise Records.

You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To is the highly anticipated follow-up to their 2019 breakthrough album, A Different Shade of Blue. The new album is a diverse, yet cohesive savagelynaggressive album that showcases their growth and strides over the last five years

While the songs on the album plunge the listeners into an array of mental and spiritual anguish, the album title serves as a piece of reassurance amid all the chaos and turmoil. The phrase originates from an experience that Knocked Looss frontman Bryan Garris, who suffers from what he calls a “borderline phobia of flying,” had during a particularly trying flight. As he battled his nerves during takeoff, the vocalist found himself talking to a woman seated next to him. When he confided in her about his anxiety, she assured,“You won’t go before you’re supposed to.”

Not one to gloss over the negative emotions though, Knocked Loose plunge head first into the depths of loathing — both inward and outward. Their lead single released today, “Blinding Faith” is a perfect example of this. It skillfully wields whiplash tempo changes while lyrically delivering a scathing indictment of religious groupthink and all the hypocrisy that can sometimes accompany it.

“It was just hilarious how many people showed up to church that I knew were rude, horrible, selfish people,” guitarist Isaac Hale reflects of attending church with his mother in his younger years. “They knew that it made them seem like a better person — or if they said the words, it would redeem them of any negative quality just because they showed face.”

“Blinding Faith” comes alongside a Kevin Lombardo-directed music video, which can be found below. Pre-orders for You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To can be found here.

Across 10 tracks and 27 gripping minutes, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To leans into Knocked Loose’s most extreme impulses, from blastbeat-driven fury, chaotic turbulence and seismic breakdowns, while seasoning the mix with ear-catching auxiliary percussion, evocative samples and shout-along hooks, all interwoven to perfection by Grammy Award-nominated, pop-savy producer Drew “WZRD BLD” Fulk.

You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To is filled with boundary-pushing textures and samples the band has collected over the years. On “Suffocate,” for example, Garris teams up with pop-meets-metal trailblazer Poppy, for an effort that contrasts an oppressive heaviness befitting the title with a dance-y, syncopated groove and the most concussive reggaeton rhythm you’ve ever heard. Samples of what sounds like meditative singing bowls open the album to “Take Me Home,” with its spoken-word intro, ear-catching auxiliary percussion and brief yet evocative concluding country-song snippet. Elements like these only make the breakneck blur of a track like “Moss Covers All,” a song that Garris says deals with his ever-present longing for the comfort of home, feel that much more urgent.

“On this album, we go the fastest we’ve ever gone; we go the scariest we’ve ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we’ve ever gone, and that’s the point,” Hale says. “Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions.”

Knocked Loose are currently wrapping a sold out EU/UK run and hit the road again late April on a headlining North American tour, announced just last month. The run hits both coasts and includes two sold out nights in New York City at Brooklyn Steel and Terminal 5 plus sold out shows at Austin’s Stubb’s Amphitheater, The Shrine in Los Angeles and more. Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed will support. See below for a full list of dates. Tickets can be found here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Thirst Piece By Piece Suffocate (ft. Poppy) Don’t Reach For Me Moss Covers All Take Me Home Slaughterhouse 2 (ft. Chris Motionless) The Calm That Keeps You Awake Blinding Faith Sit & Mourn

Tour dates:

Feb 27: Hamburg , Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36

Feb 28: Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

Feb 29: Leipzig, Germany – Conne Island (SOLD OUT)

Mar 02: Antwerp, Belgium – Trix (SOLD OUT)

Mar 04: Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Mar 05: Glasgow, UK – SWG3 (SOLD OUT)

Mar 06: Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy (SOLD OUT)

Mar 07: Bristol, UK – SWX (SOLD OUT)

Mar 09: Leeds, UK – Project House (SOLD OUT)

Mar 10: London, UK – O2 Forum

Apr 27: Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World

Apr 29: Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Center

May 01: Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)

May 03: Lawrence, KS – Granada

May 04: Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

May 05: Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

May 06: Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

May 07: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

May 10: Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee

May 11: Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine (SOLD OUT)

May 12: San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

May 14: Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo (SOLD OUT)

May 15: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 17: Boise, ID – Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

May 18: Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

May 19: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

May 21: St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 22: Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

May 23: Chicago, IL – Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

May 24: Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion

May 25: Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 28: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage Age

May 29: Silver Spring, MD – The FIllmore (SOLD OUT)

May 30: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

May 31: New York, NY – Terminal 5 (SOLD OUT)

Jun 01: Boston, MA – Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

Jun 03: Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Jun 04: Montreal, QC – Olympia

Jun 05: Toronto, ON – History (SOLD OUT)

Jun 07: Raleigh, NC – The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

Jun 08: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

Jun 09: St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

Apr 29 – Jun 9 w/ Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed