The original Queens of Metal, Kittie have returned and announced their signing with the renowned independent label, Sumerian Records.

They have also unveiled a brand new track, “Eyes Wide Open,” which is the first new music from Kittie since 2011’s I’ve Failed You.

”Eyes Wide Open” is a powerful statement from a band is returning after having previously spent years helping to shape the landscape of heavy music, as well as inspiring a generation of musicians to break down barriers and defy expectations.

Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Korn), the single serves as a testament to Kittie‘s undiminished passion and creativity, offering fans a glimpse into their evolved sound while simultaneously staying true to the raw intensity that first catapulted them into the spotlight 25 years ago.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new single, frontwoman Morgan Lander goes on to share, “Our first new material in 13 years, ‘Eyes Wide Open’ is a vision quest for truth. It is a torch lit in the darkness of ignorance to reveal one’s true motives. ‘Eyes Wide Open’ is a lesson in trust, betrayal, and ultimately the ability to see behind the curtain to reveal all. It was one of the first songs we wrote, coming together again after a long time away from creating, and I think you can really hear the fires reigniting in this track.“

The track is accompanied by a gloriously powerful, dark music video that perfectly captures the themes of the track. Watch below.

Lander expressed her enthusiasm for the band’s return and new partnership: “Sometimes, incredible opportunities present themselves in surprising ways. Just a few years ago we could have never imagined we would be getting ready to release new music as Kittie. We’ve been given what feels like a second life and are grateful to Ash and the Sumerian family for believing in us.”

Sumerian Records Founder and CEO, Ash Avildsen adds: “Kittie are true female pioneers in heavy music that helped bring it into pop culture. They have been both influential in the studio and on the road, as I’ve had the privilege of working with them on touring years ago when they brought out Bring Me The Horizon, In This Moment and many other present day heavyweights as brand new opening acts. The ladies have now returned with what I believe is their greatest album since their debut that set the world ablaze. The attitude, grit and songwriting is all there and I am honored to once again be helping them unleash their talent to the masses.“

Keep an eye for more news from Kittie soon.