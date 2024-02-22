Today, acclaimed singer/song/writer Katie Pruitt has shared her new song, “All My Friends.” It follows the previously released “Blood Related” and “White Lies, White Jesus and You” as singles from her upcoming album, Mantras, which will be out on April 5th via Rounder Records.

“‘All My Friends’ is inspired by a Christian Wiman poem about getting older and witnessing your friends change their beliefs in search for themselves,” Pruitt says on the new song. “Some of their beliefs you may not agree with but if it makes them a kinder, happier and more loving person, then what’s the harm?”

Listen to “All My Friends” below and pre-order Mantras here.

Produced by Jake Finch and Collin Pastore (both known for their work with boygenius and Lucy Dacus) and recorded at Nashville’s The Shed, Mantras is Pruitt’s most personal work to date and first new album in five years, following her acclaimed 2019 debut, Expectations. Across these eleven tracks, Pruitt takes her introspective songwriting to new heights, as she explores complex relationships with family, religion and her own mind.

Reflecting on the project, Pruitt shares, “‘Mantras’ is a full circle journey from self-sabotage to self-compassion. Writing this record forced me to stop seeking external validation from the rest of the world and turn my focus inward. After hitting a low point that caused me to seek extensive therapy, I realized I had a problem with negative self-talk. So I started writing down phrases of encouragement and repeating mantras in the mirror. Through this practice I learned how to be a kinder friend to myself and ultimately a kinder friend to others. When life gets heavy and the future feel overwhelmingly out of our control, we can learn to turn inwards and build a home inside of ourselves.”

Known for her powerful live performances, Pruitt will kick off her extensive headline tour next month, which includes stops at Atlanta’s Terminal West, Dallas’ Kessler Theater, Austin’s Parish, Denver’s Bluebird Theater, Seattle’s Neumos, Boston’s Brighton Music Hall, New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Philadelphia’s World Café Live and Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl among many others. See below for all announced tour dates and pickup tickets here.

In addition to Pruitt, Finch and Pastore, Mantras also features musicians Maggie Chaffee (strings), Dave Cohen (keys), Anthony Da Costa (guitar), Kris Donegan (guitar), Laura Epling (strings), Camille Faulkner (strings), Will Honaker (guitar, keys), Taylor Ivey (bass), Kevin McGowan (drums) and Johnny Williamson (guitar).

Artwork:



Track-listing:

All My Friends White Lies, White Jesus and You Self Sabotage Leading Actress Jealous of the Boys Blood Related Naive Again The Waitress Worst Case Scenario Phases of the Moon Standstill

Tour dates:

March 28—Asheville, NC—Salvage Station*

March 29—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West*

March 30—Birmingham, AL—Saturn*

April 1—Kansas City, MO—RecordBar*

April 3—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater*

April 4—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater

April 7—Austin, TX—Parish

April 10—Colorado Springs, CO—The Black Sheep*

April 11—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater*

April 12—Fort Collins, CO—Washington’s Foco*

April 13—Boulder, CO—Fox Theatre*

April 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Urban Lounge*

April 17—Boise, ID—Shrine Ballroom*

April 19—Vancouver, BC—Hollywood Theatre*

April 20—Kelowna, BC—Revelry Food + Music Hub*

April 22—Victoria, BC—Capital Ballroom*

April 24—Seattle, WA—Neumos*

April 26—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365 Club*

April 28—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 7—Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall*

May 10—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom*

May 11—Philadelphia, PA—World Café Live*

May 12—Washington, D.C.—The Atlantis*

May 14—Toronto, ON—The Great Hall*

May 16—Ann Arbor, MI—The Ark

May 17—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

May 18—Milwaukee, WI—Vivarium*

May 19—St. Paul, MN—Amsterdam Bar & Hall*

May 23—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

June 1—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival