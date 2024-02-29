Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves has announced her long-awaited return to the stage with her 2024 “Deeper Well World Tour,” promoted by AEG Presents.

Musgraves will kick off her headlining tour this spring in Dublin on April 28th, with stops in Europe and the UK, followed by the North American leg commencing on September 4th in State College, Pennsylvania.

The “Deeper Well World Tour” marks Musgraves’ most extensive live tour of her career, playing major cities across the U.S. and concluding with a special two-night stand in her own backyard at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 6th and 7th. Support artists for the “Deeper Well World Tour” include Madi Diaz, Father John Misty, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek.

Along with the “Deeper Well World Tour”announcement, Musgraves has also unveiled the evocative new track, “Too Good to be True” which is out today. “Too Good to be True”showcases her incredibly luminous vocals set against a sparse, crystalline arrangement, and an aching vulnerability when she sings.

“Too Good to be True” is the second track released ahead of her highly anticipated forthcoming fifth studio album, Deeper Well, which will be out on March 15th via Interscope Records/MCA Nashville.

Listen to “Too Good to Be True” below and pre-order Deeper Well here.

Ahead of record release, Musgraces will make her third appearance on Saturday Night Live on March 2nd, followed by performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 14th and NBC’s TODAY show on March 15th.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for the “Deeper Well World Tour” in select markets before the general public, just one of the many benefits American Express Card Members have access to. Amex® Early Access for the North American and UK dates begins Tuesday, March 5th at 10am local time through Thursday, March 7th at 10pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public here on Friday, March 8th — aptly timed to International Women’s Day — at 10AM local time.

KACEY MUSGRAVES “DEEPER WELL WORLD TOUR” DATES

+Madi Diaz supporting

*Father John Misty/ Nickel Creek supporting

#Lord Huron/ Nickel Creek supporting

Sunday, April 28, 2024- Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre +

Wednesday, May 1, 2024- Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +

Friday, May 3, 2024- Brussels, BE@ Ancienne Belgique +

Sunday, May 5, 2024- Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria +

Monday, May 6, 2024- Hamburg, DE @ DOCKS +

Thursday, May 9, 2024- Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow +

Saturday, May 11, 2024- Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester +

Monday, May 13, 2024- Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls +

Tuesday, May 14, 2024- London, UK @ Roundhouse +

Wednesday, September 4, 2024- State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *

Friday, September 6, 2024- Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

Saturday, September 7, 2024- Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

Monday, September 9, 2024- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

Wednesday, September 11, 2024- Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

Thursday, September 12, 2024- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

Sunday, September 15, 2024- Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Thursday, September 19, 2024- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

Friday, September 20, 2024- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

Monday, September 23, 2024- Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

Tuesday, September 24, 2024- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

Friday, September 27, 2024- Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

Saturday, September 28, 2024- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

Tuesday, October 1, 2024- San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

Thursday, October 3, 2024- Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

Friday, October 4, 2024- Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

Wednesday, November 6, 2024- Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

Thursday, November 7, 2024- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

Saturday, November 9, 2024- Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

Sunday, November 10, 2024- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

Tuesday, November 12, 2024- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center #

Wednesday, November 13, 2024- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

Friday, November 15, 2024- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Saturday, November 16, 2024- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

Thursday, November 21, 2024- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

Friday, November 22, 2024- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

Saturday, November 23, 2024- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

Tuesday, November 26, 2024- Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

Wednesday, November 27, 2024- Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

Friday, November 29, 2024- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

Saturday, November 30, 2024- Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #

Monday, December 2, 2024- Orlando, FL @ Kia Center #

Thursday, December 5, 2024- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

Friday, December 6, 2024- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

Saturday, December 7, 2024- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #