Los Angeles based singer/songwriter jxdn has just returned with his new single, “When the Music Stops” — his first taste of new music in 2024. The single is also featured on his upcoming sophomore album, which is expected to be released later this summer via Travis Barker’s DTA Records.

“When The Music Stops” is co-produced by Baker and Brian Lee, and it’s release is accompanied by an official visualizer, which can be found below.

Celebrating his 23rd birthday today, the release marks a significant point of reflection for jxdn who elaborated on the moment sharing, “The music of my life has started playing again. All I can think about is showing everyone what it sounds like.”

“When The Music Stops” follows the release of jxdn’s 2023 singles “Chrome Hearted,” “Elevated Heartbreak,” and his cover of d4vd’s “Romantic Homicide.”

Back in 2021, jxdn released his celebrated debut album Tell Me About Tomorrow to critical acclaim and has since amassed more than one billion global streams to date. Upon its arrival, the album earned jxdn a #3 Alternative New Artist Albums, #5 Top New Artist Albums, and #11 Digital Albums on the Billboard charts. Furthermore, jxdn was included in Variety’s ‘Power of Young Hollywood’ 2021 Music impact list and Billboard’s ‘21 Under 21’ list for the two consecutive years he was eligible (2020 and 2021), in addition to garnering nominations for both a MTV VMA and MTV EMA in 2021.