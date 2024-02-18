Josvani’s latest single “Who You Wit” is set to captivate audiences.

The artist’s exceptional rhythmic flow breathes new life into the genre in this dynamic track. “Who You Wit” is a musical journey exploring a day in the life of a young millennial man. Josvani’s unique blend of cutting-edge beats and catchy lyrics defies the typical rap genre.

Josvani is an artist who weaves narratives through rhythmic verses and pushes the boundaries of hip-hop. “Who You Wit” showcases his dedication to the craft and pushing the genre forward.

Josvani loves hip-hop for its power to express and tell stories. Hip-hop is his cultural phenomenon, resonating with everyday life’s experiences and struggles.

“I find solace and empowerment in the rhythmic beats and poetic lyricism, as they provide a medium to convey my emotions, aspirations, and societal observations.” – Josvani

Josvani connects with like-minded artists through hip-hop’s authenticity, fostering unity and understanding. Josvani finds his voice through hip-hop’s dynamic and diverse narratives.

Josvani is preparing for upcoming events including live performances at SXSW, collaborations, and attending All-Star Weekend as his single gains momentum. He aims to redefine hip-hop with his unique talent and infectious beats. Stay tuned to witness his mark on the industry.

Stream “Who You Wit” today. Follow Josvani on social media for daily updates and more.