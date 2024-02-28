Today, multi-platinum and Grammy Award-nominated superstar Jack Harlow has announced an immersive new music festival set to take place in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

GAZEBO Festival will take place across May 25th and 26th at Louisville’s Waterfront Park and serves to celebrate the intersection of music and culture. Harlow will be headlining one night of the festival, while Grammy Award-winner SZA will headline the additional night.

The line-up also includes James Blake (DJ Set), Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Vince Staples and more.

The two-day event will feature 26 acts on two stages and highlight some of Louisville’s local food and culture. The Waterfront Park location uniquely marries the energy of downtown Louisville with more than 85 acres of green space on the Ohio River.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Friday, March 8th at 10AM EST. Special fan presales will take place beginning March 6th at 10AM EST. General admission weekend tickets are available starting at $255. A VIP ticket offers access to a VIP lounge with air conditioning, premium restrooms, dedicated bar and food offerings, and a merchandise tent. VIP ticket buyers will also have access to dedicated VIP entrance lanes into the festival and up-close, premium viewing at both stages. VIP tickets include a branded clear tote bag and a limited edition festival line-up t-shirt. For available ticket types and details, head here.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket, plus a number of other on-site revenue streams, will benefit various community organizations in Louisville through the Jack Harlow Foundation. Harlow created The Jack Harlow Foundation in 2023 to reinvest, uplift, and support organizations in his hometown of Louisville. In 2023 alone, the Jack Harlow Foundation distributed more than $500,000 in funds and product donations.

“Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. “This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first class things happen for Louisville and our people.”

“We are beyond excited to support our city’s hometown hero, Jack Harlow, as he launches a new music festival at Louisville’s Waterfront Park,” said Cleo Battle, President and CEO of Louisville Tourism. “In addition to great music, festival goers will get a taste of this city’s iconic attractions, renowned heritage and global culinary scene.“

GAZEBO Festival is a partnership between two Louisville institutions – Jack Harlow and Production Simple. Tixr, the world’s fastest growing independent ticketing company, is the official ticketing partner of GAZEBO Festival.