Today, Incubus have announced that they will be heading out on a 2024 U.S. arena tour this summer performing their 2001 iconic album Morning View in full, plus an additional set full of their other songs. They will be joined by special guests Coheed and Cambria for the entirety of the tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 10-city arena tour kicks off on August 23rd at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit making stops across the U.S. in New York, Tampa, Austin and more before wrapping up in San Francisco at Chase Center on September 12th.

Back in October of 2023, Incubus announced the re-recording and re-release of the double album entitled Morning View XXIII, which is set for release on May 10th, 2024 via Virgin Music Group. Morning View XXIII preorders will begin alongside the general tour on sale this Friday, February 9th, and you can presave here.

“Roughly 23 years ago we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment. The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as ‘Morning View’ have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives,” says Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd.

“This album helped propel our little art experiment called ‘Incubus’ into a way of life and here we are today, some 23 years later, about to introduce a new/next phase of it’s existence. ‘Morning View xxiii’ is a re-recording/re-think of the 2001 album and is the result of our desire to honor this burgeoning legacy but also reimagine it as musicians who have been lovingly performing these songs night after night for the last 23 years. See you on the road soon!”

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning today, Tuesday, February 6th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 9 at 10am local time.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, playing table tennis with select members of the band, photo op with Incubus, side stage viewing of the Incubus set, exclusive merch item & more. For more information, head here.

Tour dates:

Fri Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Aug 24 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Tue Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Sep 03 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Sep 07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Mon Sep 09 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Sep 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center