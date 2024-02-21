Bay Area punk rockers Grumpster have announced that their will be releasing their third studio album, Grumpster, on April 26th via Pure Noise Records. Their self-titled album is currently available for pre-order here.

To celebrate the release the band have released a video for new single “Wither.”

Speaking about the new album the band said, “Grumpster is an album mostly about mental health. It’s about the ebbs and flows of mental health, depression, anxiety, love, physical health, etc. This collection of songs is all about lived experiences, feelings, emotions, and how it felt to exist in general over the past couple of years.”

Adding about new single “Wither,” they explain “Over the past few years I developed some pretty intense issues with my appetite and eating in general and it was really starting to take its toll. I felt my body and brain getting weaker and it really felt like I was starting to wither away, hence the song.”

