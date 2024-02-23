Today, indie/rock mainstays Grouplove have released their brand new frenetic single “Chances,” which is out now via Glassnote Records.

With the band’s vocalist/keyboardist Hannah Hooper at the helm, the new offering is an overstimulated, hallucinogenic, and also aggressive tune. Always a band that transcends their ever-shapeshifting genre, GROUPLOVE too has evolved over the last decade, channeling their ecstatic energy into the deepest tensions of the human psyche, all while playing with the contradictions and complications of existin — thus, “Chances.”

“Chances” follows the release of their 2023 album, I Want It All Right Now.

“I’m reclusive, I get in my head a lot and I write a lot of lists,” Hooper shares. “I’m painfully aware that all the magic in my life happens when I’m not like this. When I take chances — big ones, small ones, scary ones… whatever they may be, that’s when I grow.”

Grouplove will spend the next month on a massive headline run with support from Bully. VIP packages for the tour include access to an intimate pre-show soundcheck performance and Q&A, as well as an exclusive fan zine designed by the band. The months of May and June will also see the band make stops at Wildflower! Festival and Bonnaroo. See all upcoming tour dates below and pick up tickets here.

Tour dates:

February 28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo*

February 29 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

March 2 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater*

March 5 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park*

March 6 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blue Anaheim*

March 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern*

March 9 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren*

March 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot*

March 12 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen*

March 13 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom*

March 15 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre*

March 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre*

March 17 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall*

March 19 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!*

March 20 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s*

March 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre*

March 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall*

March 25 – Richmond, VA – The National*

March 26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club* (SOLD OUT)

March 27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club* (SOLD OUT)

March 29 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner*

March 30 – New York, NY – Terminal 6*

May 17 – Richardson, TX – Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival

June 14 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

June 22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage (with Arkells)

* with support from Bully