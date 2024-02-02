Today, multi-platinum, 4x Grammy Award-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have returned with their new single, “Beautiful Life,” which is out now via Warner Records.

“Beautiful Life” was produced and mixed by frequent collaborator Alex Aldi (Passion Pit, Troye Sivan) and co-written with Matt Squire (Ariana Grande, Panic! At the Disco).

The accompanying David Patino directed video can be viewed below.

Of the mellifluous track, Goo Goo Dolls’ frontman and founder John Rzeznik says, “The song is a departure from our latest album Chaos In Bloom. It’s a simple song, very chill. It felt fresh to me and I hope you enjoy it.

On February 13th, the band will take their lauded live show back on the road with a run of headline dates in Australia and New Zealand with Matchbox Twenty. Check out those tour dates below.

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE

Tuesday, February 13 – Perth, Australia – Perth Arena*

Thursday, February 15 – Hindmarsh, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre*

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena*

Saturday, February 17 – Coldstream, Australia – Rochford Wines*

Tuesday, February 20 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena*

Thursday, February 22 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena*

Friday, February 23 – Bruce, Australia – Gio Stadium Canberra*

Saturday, February 24 – Broadmeadow, Australia – Newcastle Entertainment Centre*

Monday, February 26 – Broadbeach, Australia – Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre*

Tuesday, February 27 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre*

Thursday, February 29 – Christchurch, New Zealand – Wolfbrook Arena*

Saturday, March 2 – New Plymouth, New Zealand – Bowl of Brooklands*

*with Matchbox 20