Alt/metal vanguards From Ashes to New have just announced a headlining U.S. tour this spring and summer.

Dubbed “The Blackout Tour Part 2,” the band will be joined by California rockers Point North, as well as special guests including heart-hop rapper Ekoh, emo rapper Phix, and hip-hop/rock artist elijah. Produced by Live Nation, the run will kick off on April 30th in Albany, New York and make stops all across the country before wrapping up on June 13th in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Tickets and From Ashes to New VIP packages will be available starting with an artist presale beginning today at 12pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, March 1 at 10am. local time here.

Throughout the tour, From Ashes to New will also appear at several of the mainstay rock festivals across the nation including Inkcarceration, Rock Fest and Upheaval Fest.

“We are beyond excited to unveil our highly anticipated Blackout Tour Part 2,” says vocalist Danny Case. “The response to Part 1 was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had to bring our most exciting show yet to new cities that missed out on the first round. Once again, we are pulling all the stops and bringing along our brothers in Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah to make each show a night to remember. Lastly, this tour is not just about music; it’s about creating unforgettable experiences and connecting with fans old and new. Get ready to join us on this incredible journey!“

“We are stoked to get out there this spring with From Ashes To New,” shares Point North vocalist Jon Lundin. “We can’t wait to perform some new songs from our new album, as well as a few old favorites for our long time Point North fans. This will be unforgettable, and we look forward to hearing everyone singing along!”

Check out all of the upcoming tour dates for From Ashes to New below.

Tour dates:

4/30 Albany, NY – Empire Live

5/1 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

5/2 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

5/4 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

5/5 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

5/6 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

5/8 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

5/9 Orlando, FL – House of Blues *

5/10 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen ~

5/12 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

5/13 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

5/15 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans ~

5/16 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819 ~

5/18 Rochester, NY – Water St. Music Hall ~

5/19 Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

5/20 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

5/21 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

5/23 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre ~

5/24 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

5/25 Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

5/27 Houston, TX – House of Blues

5/28 Austin, TX – Emo’s

5/29 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

5/30 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

6/2 Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom ~

6/3 Springfield, MO – Gillioz ~

6/5 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

6/6 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

6/7 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

6/8 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

6/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

6/12 Denver, CO – Summit

6/13 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre ~

7/19 Caddott, WI – Rock Fest ^ ~

7/20 Grand Rapids, MI – Upheaval Fest ^ ~

7/21 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration ^ ~

9/27 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life ^ ~

^ festival appearance (FATN only)

* no Point North

~ non-Live Nation date