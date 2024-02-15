Grammy Award-nominated Five for Fighting has just announced an upcoming headlining tour of the U.S, to take place this upcoming spring.

The 18-city tour will find Five for Fighting being backed by a string quartet to perform their string of hit singles and more. The tour will kick off on March 26th in Fargo, North Dakota and make stops in Minneapolis, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Portland, and more before wrapping up on April 26th in San Juan Calistrano, California. To purchase tickets, fans can head here.

Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik says,”It is always a thrill to hit the road with the amazing Five For Fighting string quartet led by Tony award-winning violinist, Katie Kresek. We are excited to perform at many of our old stomping grounds that launched Five for Fighting two decades ago, as well as for new audiences in cities like Fargo, North Dakota, and all across the great state of Washington! I will be playing my new song ‘OK’ that addresses Oct 7th and the cultural aftermath, and look forward to hearing the thoughts of concert goers after the shows. Singing goes hand in hand with listening and, for me, that is what’s so powerful about the live music experience.”

Check out the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

March 26 — Fargo Theatre — Fargo, ND

March 28 —The Englert Theatre — Iowa City, IA

March 29 — Uptown Theater — Minneapolis, MN

March 30 — The Pablo Center — Eau Claire, WI

April 1 — City Winery — St. Louis, MO

April 2 — Vivarium — Milwaukee, WI

April 4 — Cahn Auditorium — Evanston, IL

April 5 — Hendricks Live! — Plainfield, IN

April 6 — The Murphy Theatre — Wilmington, OH

April 7 — City Winery Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh, PA

April 17 — Washington Center for the Performing Arts — Olympia, WA

April 19 — Edmonds Center for the Arts — Edmonds, WA

April 20 — Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center — Federal Way, WA

April 21 — Aladdin Theater — Portland, OR

April 23 — Crest Theatre — Sacramento, CA

April 24 — The Carriage House Theater at Montalvo Arts Center — Saratoga, CA

April 25 — Canyon Theatre — Agoura Hills, CA

April 26 — The Coach House — San Juan Capistrano, CA