2024 is already off to a strong start for Dryboy – his poignant songwriting and powerful melodic ability earned him signing to legendary booking agency Primary Talent International, where he will be represented by Sally Dunstone (Cookiee Kawaii, Jack Harlow, MadeinTYO, Rina Sawayama).

Dryboy is an artist hailing from Chicago and now based in LA. He has carved a niche for himself in the music scene by weaving a captivating, enigmatic sound infused with pop, rock, and alternative hip-hop elements. The fast-rising talent first hit the scene with his hit single “Summer Nights” featuring Clever, which has now amassed over 9 million streams on Spotify.

With an impressive track record that includes opening for prominent artists such as Lil Durk, YBN Nahmir, G Herbo, and Calboy, Dryboy is making a name for himself in contemporary music.

Following the genre-blending singles ‘Highway to Pain’ and ‘Blood On The Floor,’ Dryboy further solidifies his rising star status with the release of Alone and Alive. The collection serves as a testament to his ability to seamlessly navigate diverse musical landscapes, crafting a compelling narrative that resonates with listeners on an emotional level. Alone and Alive stands as a powerful showcase of his artistry, establishing Dryboy as a noteworthy breakthrough presence.