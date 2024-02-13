Dryboy returns with the unveiling of his auspicious debut EP Alone and Alive. A meditation on love, heartbreak, and solitude, the 7-track compilation seamlessly fuses pop, rock, and alternative hip-hop, giving rise to an emotionally charged sonic odyssey.
Alone and Alive unfolds a narrative of emotional depth, touching on themes like losing touch with reality, seeking solitude, surrendering control, and ultimately finding release. The album begins with the previously released singles ‘Blood On The Floor’ and ‘Highway to Pain,’ laying the foundation for a cumulative offering that exposes the raw edges of life’s challenges. In ‘Wasting Time,’ Dryboy vividly illustrates the impact of toxic relationships against a resonant lo-fi guitar backdrop, delving into the battle with negative coping mechanisms. ‘How Life Goes’ captures Dryboy’s discomfort with the party scene, exploring the clash between sobriety and nightlife over a piercing trap-emo guitar riff. ‘Dancing In My Room’ seamlessly combines gritty emo with an indie-pop sound, portraying the therapeutic act of solitary dancing for relief. The EP is further enriched by ‘Miles In The Air,’ an uptempo emo journey with layered spiraling vocals, and ‘How 2 Love Again,’ featuring a Midwest-emo guitar backdrop, faded vocal overlays, and a persuasively hazy psychedelic chorus that beckons a scorned romantic interest to embrace a renewed chance at love.
“I think when going through a moment of loneliness and reflection, it’s easy to mistake it for weakness. It can amplify the emotions that brought us into that state in the first place…you get lost on that road, but loneliness isn’t a weakness, it’s a strength, and it takes walking through the hell that is being alone and making it to the other side to realize you’re a lot stronger than you once were. You’re alive, and maybe more alive than you felt before.” – Dryboy
2024 is already off to a strong start for Dryboy – his poignant songwriting and powerful melodic ability earned him signing to legendary booking agency Primary Talent International, where he will be represented by Sally Dunstone (Cookiee Kawaii, Jack Harlow, MadeinTYO, Rina Sawayama).
Dryboy is an artist hailing from Chicago and now based in LA. He has carved a niche for himself in the music scene by weaving a captivating, enigmatic sound infused with pop, rock, and alternative hip-hop elements. The fast-rising talent first hit the scene with his hit single “Summer Nights” featuring Clever, which has now amassed over 9 million streams on Spotify.
With an impressive track record that includes opening for prominent artists such as Lil Durk, YBN Nahmir, G Herbo, and Calboy, Dryboy is making a name for himself in contemporary music.
Following the genre-blending singles ‘Highway to Pain’ and ‘Blood On The Floor,’ Dryboy further solidifies his rising star status with the release of Alone and Alive. The collection serves as a testament to his ability to seamlessly navigate diverse musical landscapes, crafting a compelling narrative that resonates with listeners on an emotional level. Alone and Alive stands as a powerful showcase of his artistry, establishing Dryboy as a noteworthy breakthrough presence.
- Blood On The Floor
- Highway to Pain
- Wasting Time
- How Life Goes
- Miles In The Air
- How 2 Love Again
- Dancing In My Room