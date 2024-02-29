One of the fastest rising groups in modern hardcore, Santa Cruz, California’s DRAIN have just announced they will be returning to North America this spring/summer for a massive headlining tour.

Continuing to support their acclaimed sophomore album, LIVING PROOF, DRAIN will be kicking off the Monster Energy-sponsored “Good Good Tour” on May 11th in Florida and make stops in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping up with an explosive hometown show on June 15th.

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, March 1st @ 10AM local time here.

Joined by a whopping seventeen bands handpicked by the members of DRAIN themselves, they bring together the best and brightest of modern hardcore with direct support from Terror, and joined by Angel Du$t, Scowl and End It on select dates. Special guests include Madball, Regulate, Mindforce, God’s Hate and more as they make their way across the country.

“‘The Good Good Tour’ is so insanely stacked that it looks like a fake fest generated by someone’s Spotify Wrapped haha,” DRAIN vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro enthuses. “There is literally something for everyone across the wide varying sound of hardcore. We hand picked each band and are so amazed at how well the lineup came together. We have everything from our friends and contemporaries to legendary bands who have changed the genre and paved the way for us. Every show is special, but for the bigger cities we wanted to give a little extra cherry on top – we’re calling them the Beach Parties and are bringing out a few special guests who won’t be on the whole tour. We’re fortunate to have been a part of many good tours over the years but this is the first and only GOOD GOOD TOUR – we’ll see you this summer!”

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

May 11 – Daytona Beach, FL – Daytona International Speedway*

May 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

May 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

May 15 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

May 17 – Columbus, OH – Historic Crew Stadium*

May 18 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground

May 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

May 21 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda

May 22 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

May 24 – Boston, MA – Royale

May 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 26 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

May 27 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

May 30 – Chicago, IL – Metro

May 31 – Chicago, IL – Metro

June 1 – Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Center*

June 3 – Louisville, KY – PORTAL @ fifteenTWELVE

June 4 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

June 6 – Little Rock, AR – Rev Room

June 7 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

June 8 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

June 11 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

June 15 – Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

*Festival Plays