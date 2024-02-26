NYC-based rock band Dog Date have just announced that they will be releasing their new album, Zinger, on April 12th via Pop Wig Records.

Zinger is 26-minute ride that is meant for fans of fast and loud music with little left of the dial, all while throwing hooks in that are sure to reel you in. Where Dog Date have been spending the last few years making a name for themselves with their brand of scrappy and fuzzed-punk music powered by their unique dual-drummer attack, Zinger finds them bottling in that controlled chaos for all to experience.

Alongside the album announcement, Dog Date have released the album’s lead single “Nuff Said” which is a rip-roaring intro to the album and shows what listeners can expect from Zinger.

Listen to “Nuff Said” below and pre-order the new album here.

Originally started as the at-home recording project of vocalist/guitarist Dylan Kennedy, Dog Date has evolved into a full-fledged force to be reckoned with. Zinger follows the grou’s 2021 debut LP, Child’s Play, and finds the band’s recently fleshed out live lineup–bassist Andy Stoffo, guitarist Malcolm Spraggs Hoyt, and drummers (yes, multiple) Leo Didkovsky and Kristian Pitaccio–making their first recorded appearance. Recorded by Matt Labozza and Morgan Miller, the album imagines an almost proto-punk version of the Smashing Pumpkins, with dimed-out Big Muffs blasting over speedy, spiky, primitive songs.

Dog Date have also announced a run of East Coast shows starting in the spring. See full itinerary below, alongside Zinger’s artwork and track-listing.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Nirvana Nuff Said Spine Transfer F Bomb Duplo Cruel World Reversal Theory Orb Slug Xipe Twin Star I Love That Story

Tour dates:

03/01 Hoboken, NJ @ Steven’s University

03/30 Brookyln, NY @ Our Wicked Lady

04/19 Queens, NY @ Trans Pecos (ALBUM RELEASE)

04/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

04/25 Washington DC @ Pie Shop

04/26 Leesport, PA @ The Barn

04/27 Providence, RI @ Black Lace