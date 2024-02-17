DJ FMCT’s first-ever album titled Devoted features the first official single “Needed Love” with RocNation artist KalanFrfr.

Born Maliki DeCampos, The rising star hails from Bridgeport, Connecticut. Passionate about music since childhood and now making waves in the hip-hop scene. DJ FMCT created hits like “Should’ve Ducked” and “Smoking & Thinking” in collaboration with Lil Durk.

“My journey into music started practically as soon as I could talk,” DJ FMCT reveals.

Old-school music in childhood sowed the seeds of his love for music. When asked about their most proud achievement as musicians, DJ FMCT humbly responds, “In my opinion, my greatest achievement was the moment I started hearing my music played beyond the boundaries of my city.”

His production resonates in the music industry, with many tracks he worked on with Durk landing on the Billboard Top 100. Three words that describe him are “astounding,” “devoted,” and “profound.”

DJ FMCT’s tracks showcase his dedication to the art form, featuring thunderous 808s and his sought-after signature bounce of modern trap. He is influenced by industry giants like Murda Beats, Southside, and Timbaland, and infuses his unique touch.

The album is supported by collaborations with renowned artists such as Lil Durk, G Herbo, Esparo, and many more.

Stream “Needed Love” below and check out more on DJ FMCT on social media.