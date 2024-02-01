After teasing the track’s release just before the holidays, multi platinum singer/songwriter Dean Lewis has kicked off the new year with the release of his gut wrenching new single, “Memories.”

Co-produced by Lewis with Jon Hume, and co-written by the pair, “Memories” was written and produced in Los Angeles and Nashville and is another taste of the global superstar’s forthcoming third studio album.

Emotive, relatable, and heartbreaking, “Memories” is what Lewis does best: connects through moving articulate lyrics and tuneful melodies.

“At the end of last year, I finished touring and had a small moment to breathe and reflect… & during that time… I wrote ‘Memories’. This song describes the breakdown of my relationship with my closest friend of 3 years,” Lewis explains on the new single. “I felt so isolated when I couldn’t just pick up the phone and talk to her. I just wanted to hear her voice, but it is also about being thankful and grateful for all the moments you shared. As a songwriter, I feel like it is one of those songs that come along every couple of years…I felt like the chorus slowed down the world when I listened to it for the first time.”

Listen to “Memories” below.

“Memories” arrives just as Lewis’ previous single “Trust Me Mate” hits a new peak in the Netherlands, jumping to #40 in their official singles chart, #10 Radio and Top 40 Spotify and #6 Shazam. “Trust Me Mate” has also achieved #26 at Hot AC Radio in the United States, #21 airplay in Belgium, #5 airplay in Switzerland and has tracked over 36 million streams globally since its release.