With many sold-out shows at amphitheaters across North America this upcoming summer, the multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rockers Creed have extended their 40+ date “Summer of ‘99” reunion tour with the “Are You Ready?” fall tour due to fan demand.

Produced by Live Nation, the 20 additional arena dates will kick off on November 2nd in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center. The tour will feature special guests 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven in select cities and make stops in Nashville, Fort Worth, Cleveland, New York City, and more before closing on December 5th in Orlando, Florida.

Tickets will be available starting with presales from Tuesday, February 6th, with the general onsale starting Friday, February 9 at 10am local time on www.creed.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, stand on stage to watch the first 3 songs, Meet & Greet + photo op with members of CREED, access to the pre-show soundcheck, exclusive merch & more.

Check out the newly announced — and previously announced — tour dates from Creed below.

CREED: “ARE YOU READY?” TOUR DATES:

Saturday, November 02 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center *

Sunday, November 03 | Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena *

Wednesday, November 06 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center *

Friday, November 08 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena *

Saturday, November 09 | Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum *

Tuesday, November 12 | Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena *

Wednesday, November 13 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena *

Friday, November 15 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX *

Saturday, November 16 | Bossier City, LA | Brookshire Grocery Arena *

Tuesday, November 19 | Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena *

Wednesday, November 20 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena *

Friday, November 22 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

Saturday, November 23 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena *

Monday, November 25 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre ^

Wednesday, November 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena ^

Friday, November 29 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden *

Saturday, November 30 | Bangor, ME | Cross Insurance Center *

Monday, December 02 | Allentown, PA | PPL Center #

Wednesday, December 04 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *

Thursday, December 05 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center #

* 3 Doors Down/Mammoth WVH

^ Mammoth WVH/Finger Eleven

# 3 Doors Down

Previously announced dates:

Supporting Acts: + 3 Doors Down | ^ Daughtry | * Switchfoot | x Tonic | # Big Wreck | = Finger Eleven

Wednesday, July 17 | Green Bay, WI | Resch Center * = (Sold Out)

Friday, July 19 | Monticello, IA | Great Jones County Fair * = (Not A Live Nation Date)

Saturday, July 20 | Walker, MN | Moondance Jam * = (Not A Live Nation Date)

Tuesday, July 23 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * =

Wednesday, July 24 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion + =

Friday, July 26 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live + =

Saturday, July 27 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + =

Tuesday, July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage # = (Sold Out)

Wednesday, July 31 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre + = (Sold Out)

Friday, August 2 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center + = (Sold Out)

Saturday, August 3 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake + =

Tuesday, August 6 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x =

Wednesday, August 7| Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center + = (Sold Out)

Friday, August 9 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO + = (Sold Out)

Saturday, August 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center + =

Tuesday, August 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater x = (Sold Out)

Wednesday, August 14 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

Saturday, August 16 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + =

Saturday, August 17 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Amphitheater + = (Not A Live Nation Date) (Sold Out)

Tuesday, August 20 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion x = (Sold Out)

Wednesday, August 21 | Boston, MA | Xfinity Center + =

Friday, August 23 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium + =

Saturday, August 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC + =

Saturday, August 31 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of ’99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe)

Sunday, September 1 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre + =

Wednesday, September 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + =

Friday, September 6 | Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre + =

Saturday, September 7 | Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre + = (Not A Live Nation Date) (Sold Out)

Tuesday, September 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP ^ =

Wednesday, September 11 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion + = (Sold Out)

Friday, September 13 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center + = (Sold Out)

Saturday, September 14 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + = (Sold Out)

Monday, September 16 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater ^ = (Sold Out)

Wednesday, September 18| Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + =

Friday, September 20 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds + = (Sold Out)

Saturday, September 21 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + =

Tuesday, September 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place x =(Sold Out)

Wednesday, September 25 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

Friday, September 27 | Darien Lake, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater + =

Saturday, September 28 | Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + =(Sold Out)