Just a few days after releasing the “Outlaws & Mustangs” music video, Cody Jinks has released another new song, “Change the Game.”

“Change the Game” is the title-track to Jinks’ upcoming new album, which will be released on March 22nd via his own label, Late August Records, in partnership with The Orchard.

Of the song, Jinks shares, “I remember playing the song ‘Change The Game’ for the first time in December of 2022 in Vegas, sixteen months before the ‘Change The Game’ record will be released. I think we’ve played it every show since! I love playing the song every night and I love the message I think people are getting from it.”

Listen to “Change the Game” below.

Produced by Ryan Hewitt (Red Hot Chili Peppers, ZZ Top) and Jinks’ longtime bassist, Joshua Thompson, Change The Game marks a new chapter for Jinks both personally and professionally, as he is now self-managed with a completely independent team. Across these twelve tracks, including previously “Outlaws & Mustangs” and “Sober Thing,” Jinks puts forth his signature outlaw country spirit with a new level of artistic maturity, as he delves into raw topics such as his journey with sobriety, the realities of life on the road and the need for redemption and accountability.

Reflecting on the project, Jinks shares, “This is the most open and honest record I’ve ever recorded, I laid everything out.”

Known for his electric live performances, Jinks will continue to tour through this fall including upcoming headline shows at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Los Angeles’ Greek Theater, Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, Minneapolis’ The Armory and San Diego’s Rady Shell at Jacobs Park as well as select co-headline dates with Turnpike Troubadours. He will also join Luke Combs as part of his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” stadium tour starting this spring. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.codyjinks.com.

Check out all of Jinks’ upcoming tour dates below and pre-order Change the Game here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

1. Sober Thing

2. Outlaws and Mustangs

3. I Can’t Complain

4. Take This Bottle feat. Pearl Aday

5. Deceiver’s Blues

6. A Few More Ghosts

7. Change The Game

8. I Would

9. The Working Man

10. Wasted

11. Always Running

12. What You Love

Tour dates:

March 7—Tacoma, WA—Tacoma Dome*

March 8—Eugene, OR—Matthew Knight Arena*

March 9—Boise, ID—ExtraMile Arena*

April 11—Cedar Rapids, IA—Alliant Energy Powerhouse‡

April 12—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

April 13—Kalamazoo, MI—Wings Event Center‡

April 27—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater+

May 2—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater^

May 3—Jacksonville, FL—Everbank Stadium†

May 4—Wilmington, NC—Oak Bank Pavilion^

May 10—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome†

May 11—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion~

May 17—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s Stadium†

May 18—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl‡‡

May 19—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Arena‡‡

May 31—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium†

June 1—San Diego, CA—Rady Shell at Jacobs Park~

June 2—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theater~

June 7—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice Eccles Stadium†

June 8—Grand Junction, CO—Los Colonias Amphitheater**

June 9—Colorado Springs, CO—Broadmoor World Arena**

July 18—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC Amphitheater~

July 19—East Rutherford, NJ—Metlife Stadium†

August 1—St. Louis, MO—St. Louis Music Park††

August 2—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium†

August 3—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre††

August 9—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium†

September 14—Bushkill, PA—Zakk Wylde Presents: Berzerkus 2024

September 19—Brandon, MS—Brandon Amphitheatre++

September 20—Tuscaloosa, AL—Mercedes Benz Amphitheatre++

October 11—Omaha, NE—Liberty First Credit Union Arena++

October 12—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory++

*co-headline with Turnpike Troubadours, with special guest Trampled By Turtles

‡with special guests Blackberry Smoke and Doc Oliver

†supporting Luke Combs

+ with special guests The Steel Woods and Doc Oliver

^with special guests The Steel Woods and Erin Viancourt

~with special guest Blackberry Smoke

**with special guests Ward Davis and Erin Viancourt

‡‡with special guest The Steel Woods

††with special guests The Steel Woods and Calder Allen