Minnesota/based singer/songwriter/guitarist Charlie Parr has just released his new song, “Portland Avenue.” The song will appear on his new album, Little Sun, which will be released on March 22nd via Smithsonian Folkways.
Of the song, Parr shares, “Do you know your neighbors? How big is your neighborhood? A city block? A cul-de-sac? A town? County? State? Can a neighborhood be a whole country? Continent? World? Mom uses the word ‘neighbor’ as a verb, as in: ‘we don’t neighbor like we used to.’ It’s fluid now, though, isn’t it? Can we have cyber-neighbors? Lend support and care like we used to lend cups of sugar?”
Listen to “Portland Avenue” below.
Notably Parr’s first ever album to not be recorded entirely live, Little Sun was produced by close friend and collaborator Tucker Martine (Sufjan Stevens, The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket) in Portland, Oregon during the worst snowstorm the city had seen in decades. Across these eight tracks, including previously release song, “Boombox,” Parr offers a clarifying work that reflects on the world and people around him.
In addition to Parr (vocals, guitar, harmonica), Little Sun — his eighteenth album — features highly acclaimed guitarist Marisa Anderson as well as background vocals from Anna Tivel along with Andrew Borger (drums, percussion), Asher Fulero (piano, Hammond, keys) and Victor Krummenacher (electric bass, upright bass, bass VI).
Reflecting on the project, Parr shares, “Up until this very album, my recordings have always been done live, with few if any overdubs and nearly always the first take—leave all the mistakes, missed lyrics, extraneous noise, and whatever else might happen there for the ages. Most records have been recorded in roughly the time that it took to play the songs. And that’s been fine, actually. Here’s a new way for me, though: here’s an album that was recorded live but in collaboration with producer Tucker Martine, who’s become a friend and trusted musical ally. You’ll hear what happened, so I don’t need to describe it to you, but I’m very grateful for the opportunity to work with this very talented group of musicians.
Parr will continue to tour through this spring including shows at Milwaukee’s Vivarium, Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk, Cambridge’s Club Passim, New York’s Mercury Lounge, Washington, D.C.’s Jammin’ Java, Nashville’s Legion Post 82, Denver’s Bluebird Theater, Seattle’s The Crocodile, San Francisco’s The Chapel, Los Angeles’ Gold Diggers and Minneapolis’ First Avenue among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.charlieparr.com/tour-
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Portland Avenue
- Little Sun
- Bear Head Lake
- Boombox
- Pale Fire
- Ten Watt
- Stray
- Sloth
Tour dates: