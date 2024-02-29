Today, Charli XCX has shared her new single, “Von dutch.” Is it the first single lifted from her upcoming album, BRAT, which is expected to be released later this summer via Atlantic Records.

Produced by EASYFUN, “Von dutch” is a brash and synth heavy return from the avant-pop superstar and an exciting indication of her new era. The accompanying video, directed by Torso, was shot at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport and features Schwarzkopf as the official hair partner.

Watch the music video below.

Charli’s impending sixth studio album BRAT is the eagerly awaited follow up to 2022’s CRASH, which reached number 1 on the UK’s official album chart, and promises to be an exhilarating club record built around high art references and social commentary: a new era both musically and visually.

You can pre-save BRAT here and pre-order the vinyl here.

Alongside her new album, Charli has been working on multiple film & TV projects following the breakout success of her Barbie soundtrack contribution ‘Speed Drive’ last year. She is co-executive producing the score for the A24 film ‘Mother Mary’ with Jack Antonoff and also producing original music for Benito Skinner’s series ‘Overcompensating’ on Prime Video. In addition, Charli will star in the Daniel Goldhaber remake of 1978 cult horror film ‘Faces of Death’.

Her lasting impact was cemented last year when Charli was honoured with the Visionary Award at the annualIvor Novellos in London, while she will also receive the Powerhouse Award at Billboard’s Women In Music ceremony next week in Los Angeles.