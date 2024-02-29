Today, Grammy Award-winning rock band Cage the Elephant have announced that they will be releasing their new album, Neon Pill, on May 17th via RCA Records.

The new album finds the Kentucky-bred six piece — brothers Matthew Shultz [vocals] and Brad Shultz [guitar], Daniel Tichenor [bass], Jared Champion [drums], Nick Bockrath [lead guitar], and Matthan Minster [guitar, keys, backing vocals] — forging new musical ground, while maintaining their uncompromising creativity and wildly cathartic performances.

“To me, Neon Pill is the first record where we were consistently uninfluenced, and I mean that in a positive way,” says Matthew. “Everything is undoubtedly expressed through having settled into finding our own voice. We’ve always drawn inspiration from artists we love, and at times we’ve even emulated some of them to a certain degree. With this album, having gone through so much, life had almost forced us into becoming more and more comfortable with ourselves. We weren’t reaching for much outside of the pure experience of self-expression, and simultaneously not necessarily settling either. We just found a uniqueness in simply existing.”

To go alongside the announcement of Neon Pill, Cage the Elephant have also shared a brand new song, “Out Loud.” Backed by stark piano, Matthew’s bare delivery quakes as he sings, “Man, I really messed up now.” “Maybe it’s so straightforward and honest, because I didn’t know if it would see the light of day,” he admits.

“‘Out Loud’ is very connected to my father. My dad’s the reason we discovered music in the first place. When he died, ‘Out Loud’ just poured out of me. My efforts towards the song were deeply rooted in paying honor to him, and I knew it meant a lot to Brad too,” he remarks. “That, also in connection with the difficulties that I was dealing with at that time. It was almost a subconscious apology of sorts before I was fully capable of grasping the gravity of it all. Subconsciously working through it while channeling all of the adversity my family faced growing up coming full circle into my adult life in this one song.”

Listen to “Out Loud” below and head here to pre-order Neon Pill.

Cage the Elephant have also announced a 45-date headlining tour of North America to take place this upcoming summer. Produced by Live Nation, the run will kick off on June 20th in Salt Lake City with shows in cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City. Support will come from Young The Giant & Bakar on most dates. Tickets and VIP available for all dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 8th at 10am local time here, and numerous presales, including for the band’s Fan Club, Discord, and Spotify followers will begin on Tuesday, March 5th at 10am local time. For all Canadian dates, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 5 at 10am local time through Thursday, March 7 at 10pm local time.

Check out all of the announced tour dates from Cage the Elephant below.

June 20 – West Valley City, UT at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 22 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena^

June 23 – Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater^

June 24 – Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

June 26 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena^

June 28 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place^

June 30 – Spokane, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest^

July 2 – San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

July 3 – Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl^~

July 5 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 6 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena^

July 7 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum^

July 9 – Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater^

July 11 – Austin, TX at Moody Center^

July 12 – Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

July 13 – Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena^

July 15 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP^

Aug 2 – Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

Aug 3 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

Aug 4 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion*

Aug 7 – Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center^

Aug 8 – Madison, WI at Breese Stevens Field^

Aug 10 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre^

Aug 12 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center^

Aug 14 – Chicago, IL at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC^

Aug 16 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena^

Aug 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC^

Aug 19 – Bridgeport, CT at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

Aug 21 – Gilford, NH at BankNH Pavilion^

Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center*

Aug 24 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center^

Aug 26 – Montreal, QC at Centre Bell^

Aug 27 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage^

Aug 29 – Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Aug 30 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center^

Sept 5 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden^

Sept 6 – Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at the Mann^

Sept 7 – Lewiston, NY at Artpark Mainstage Theater^

Sept 9 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center^

Sept 10 – Detroit, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Sept 12 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

Sept 13 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena^

Sept 14 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre^

Sept 16 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha^

Sept 18 – Denver, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

^with Young The Giant and Bakar

* with Bakar

~Non-Live Nation Date