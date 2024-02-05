Bruce Dillon is the silent hustler, entrepreneur, and artist from New Orleans, L.A. The Louisiana native has been in the game for 10 years.100% self-made and independent, Dillon has funded his own career, keeping his brand authentic and music truthful.

His new single “Official D-Boy” speaks about a lifestyle he once endured and the video is shot simply, which keeps all attention on the lyrics. Having a past lifestyle, which led to experiencing the loss of loved ones – Bruce took that pain and put it into his music.

He’s come a long way from his days as a brand partner of Lil Wayne’s Trukfit clothing line. He’s now a label owner of Best Thing Going Entertainment, the owner of a few businesses, and devoted father.

“Official D-Boy” was shot in New Orleans and is the first of many releases scheduled for 2024.