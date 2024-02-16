Rising rockers Blame My Youth have just released another new song, “Running.” The track showcases the next step for the band in their sonic evolution, and is an impressive step at that.

Co-written and produced with Joey Moi (Nickelback, HARDY, Morgan Wallen) and and Julio Tavarez (Bob Moses), “Running” arrives hot on the heels of previously released single, “The Break“, which just hit the Alternative radio airwaves this week.

“Running” is a track that encapsulates the pain of heartbreak that is of the self-inflicted variety. Underscored by Blame My Youth’s ability to harness that raw emotion with anthemic rock energy built for stadiums, it’s a strong preview alongside “The Break” of what to expect from their debut album coming later this year.

“We wrote ‘Running’ as a homage to the kinda heartbreak you do to yourself when you leave someone you know is way too good for you,” Blame My Youth frontman Sean Van Vleet explains. “They wanna stay, you wanna stay, but you fly too close to the fire lit by your own demons. I guess ‘I stay running’, to me, means you’re always chasing a feeling with someone rather than something real.”

Listen to the new song below.

After spending last year on the road with HARDY, 311, and AWOLNATION, Blame My Youth will be hitting the road this May for a string of dates across the US supporting Kid Kapichi. Beginning in Dallas, Texas on May 6th, the tour will hit a further 9 cities, including a show in the band’s hometown of Chicago on May 14th, before culminating in Washington DC on May 26th. Tickets for the tour are available now here.

Tour dates:

5/6/2024 – Dallas, TX HOB Dallas – Cambridge Room*

5/7/2024 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub*

5/12/2024 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In*

5/14/2024 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge*

5/15/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line*

5/18/2024 – Cleveland, OH – HOB Cleveland – Cambridge Room*

5/19/2024 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch*

5/20/2024 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground*

5/22/2024 – New York City, NY – The Mercury Lounge*

5/23/2024 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall*

5/26/2024 – Washington, D.C – Union Stage*