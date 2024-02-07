Today, Blake Rose has returned with his first new music of 2024, “Suddenly Okay,” which is out now via AWAL Recordings. The song is lifted from his upcoming third EP, Love/Attachment vol.1, which will be released in March.

“Suddenly Okay” fits right into the singer/songwriters existing canon of infectious but relatable guitar-lead anthems. Along with the song comes an official music video for “Suddenly Okay,” directed by Johnny Chew for AWAL.

Watch the music video below.

Speaking about the new track, Rose reveals, “Suddenly Okay talks through the depressive state that often follows a breakup. It’s very easy to slip into a dark hole and wallow in it forever but, no matter how many people try to help, sometimes the only thing that can pull you out of that hole is if you saw that person again.”

