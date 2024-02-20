Today, rising singer/songwriter/producer Blake Rose has announced his next headlining tour, which will take place this upcoming spring.

The “Suddenly Okay Tour” will kick off on April 5th in San Francisco, California and make stops in cities such as Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York City, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up on May 8th in San Diego, California.

Artist presale will launch tomorrow, February 21st at 10am local time, and run through February 22nd at 11:59pm local time.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 23rd at 10am local time. More information on tickets can be found here.

The announcement follows the release of “Suddenly Okay,” the brand new single and first taste of new music from Blake Rose in 2024, out now via AWAL Recordings. The title track off Rose’s forthcoming third EP, Suddenly Okay, out March 22nd, fits right into the singer-songwriter’s existing canon of infectious but relatable guitar-lead anthems. “All of my friends say if I don’t get up out this cage I’ll fade away. Hey, I’ve got my head so in the clouds I missed the rain. I’ve not left this room since you said we’re through. But hey, if I saw your face, then I’d be suddenly okay,” he sings in the catchy, sing-along chorus, reminiscing about a past love. Rose’s new EP is available for pre-order here.

Check out all of his newly announced tour dates below.

04/05 – Brick & Mortar – San Francisco, CA

04/08 – Barboza – Seattle, WA

04/10 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT

04/12 – Globe Hall – Denver, CO

04/15 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN

04/16 – Subterranean – Chicago, IL

04/18 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

04/20 – Songbyrd – Washington, DC

04/22 – Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

04/24 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

04/28 – Vinyl – Atlanta, GA

04/29 – The End – Nashville, TN

05/01 – Ruin’s – Dallas, TX

05/02 – Antone’s – Austin, TX

05/05 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

05/06 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

05/08 – Voodoo Room @ House of Blues – San Diego, CA