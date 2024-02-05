Bikini Kill continue to entertain fans across the globe, with dates so far announced in South America, Mexico, UK, and Europe in the coming months.

Today, the legendary feminist punk band have announced a slew of North American tour dates to their already packed 2024 touring schedule.

These shows see the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass — along with guitarist Sara Landeau.

Bikini Kill 2024 Tour Dates – TICKETS

3/3: Mexico City, Mexico @ Pabellón Oeste

3/5: São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio

3/7: Santiago, Chile @ Blondie

3/9: Buenos Aires, Argentina @ C Complejo Art Media

3/12: Lima, Peru @ Teatro Leguia

3/14: São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio

6/1: Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/2: Bordeaux, FR @ Grand Parc w/ Comet Gain

6/3: Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre w/ Big Joanie

6/5: Antwerp, BE @ De Roma w/ Big Joanie

6/6: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg w/ Big Joanie

6/8: Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus w/ Tropical Fuck Storm

6/9: Copenhagen, DK @ Vega w/ Tropical Fuck Storm

6/10: Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik w/ Tropical Fuck Storm

6/12: London, UK @ Roundhouse w/ Snoozers

6/13: Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds w/ R.AGGS

6/14: Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow w/ R.AGGS

6/16: Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing (Afternoon show) w/ R.AGGS

8/15: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

8/16: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

8/18: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

8/19: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

8/21: Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge

8/27: Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

8/29: Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

8/30: Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoor)

8/31: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/3: Toronto, ON @ History

9/4: Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

9/6: Portland, ME @ State Theatre

9/7: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

9/8: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

9/10: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/11: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage