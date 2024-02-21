After closing out 2023 with their long-awaited debut on triple j’s Like A Version, Between You & Me are set to continue this momentum well into the new year with the announcement of their brand new EP SH!T YEAH, which will be out on April 5th.

Alongside today’s announcement, the band have released a brand new single, “In The Middle”, the third track lifted from the upcoming release following on from last year’s “Nevermind” and “YEAH!”.

“‘In The Middle’ is about the realization that your relationship is over,” reflects Between You & Me vocalist JT. “The strong joy and excitement you once brought to each other’s lives had been replaced with fighting, bitterness and a complete breakdown in communication. Even despite this, you both yearn for it to work out and dream of the better times. You break up, you get back together, and the cycle continues, despite both recognising you had grown apart as people and the trust for each other was irreparable. The song encapsulates the slow breakdown of a relationship and the acceptance in moving on.”

Listen to “In the Middle” below and pre-order SH!T YEAH here.

The new single and forthcoming EP saw Between You & Me team up once again with Canadian producer Sam Guaiana, who flew to Australia earlier this year to record with the band at Beveridge Road Recording Studios in Victoria’s Dandenong Ranges. Between You & Me previously worked with Guaiana on their acclaimed 2021 album Armageddon.

The new single and EP announcement come amidst the band’s debut headline UK tour, including multiple sold out dates and low tickets across all remaining shows. Following this run of dates, Between You & Me will head over to the USA for their first ever headline North American tour. Australian fans should stay tuned for an update on the band’s local touring schedule.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Kill My Vibe In The Middle Nevermind Super Good YEAH! Virus

UK Tour Dates:

2.22 Southampton, UK @ Joiners

2.23 London @ Underworld

2.24 Birmingham @ Asylum

US Tour Dates:

3.7 San Diego, CA @ Soma

3.8 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

3.9 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

3.11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

3.13 Denver, CO @ Marquee Theatre

3.15 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

3.16 Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

3.17 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

3.18 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

3.20 Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

3.21 Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

3.22 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

3.23 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

3.24 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3.25 Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry @ The Fillmore

3.27 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

3.28 Charlotte, NC @ Amos South End

3.29 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

3.30 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

4.2 Dallas, TX @ Lone Star Room

4.3. San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

4.5 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

4.6 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction