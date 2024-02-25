Beauxx, a rising R&B artist from the West Coast, just dropped a new EP called S.A.D. (Single Awareness Day) on Valentine’s Day. The four-track project offers a unique take on the emotions and experiences associated with love and relationships, with production from Cypress Moreno, ViperBeats, Grand Nelson, Mxller, Imregii, and ilikeitmendez.

Beauxx redefines Valentine’s Day as a day for self-reflection and self-discovery. S.A.D. reminds people to evaluate their relationships and determine their partners’ intentions.

The EP by Beauxx dives into the complexities of modern dating, skillfully crafting a relatable and captivating narrative for listeners.

Casey Veggies is the only featured artist in the EP, adding authenticity and versatility to the project for fans across genres to enjoy.

Beauxx – the rising R&B and Hip-Hop star – captivates with his unique sound and poignant storytelling, setting him apart as one to watch.

S.A.D. could be a game-changer for the music industry, cementing Beauxx’s status as a pioneer in the West Coast music scene. Its introspective themes and catchy beats have the potential to resonate with audiences long after its release.

Discover Beauxx, the rising West Coast R&B artist with a unique blend of modern R&B and Hip-Hop influences. With relatable lyrics and captivating performances, he’s been making waves since his debut in 2021.

Stream the new project below.