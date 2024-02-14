Los Angeles’ rock trio Beauty School Dropout have just released the music video for “one night stand you.” The song appears on their debut album, READY TO EAT, which was released in 2023 via Verswire.

“Much like drugs I believe love (or lust) is a substance that can just as easily be turned into a crutch to alleviate the pains of life,” says vocalist Colie Hutzler on the track.“Admittedly not the healthiest approach to romance but undeniably something I think we’ve all experienced one way or another. ‘one night stand you’ is about compromising your own standards for someone who is not worth the time nor energy.”

Watch the music video below.

The release comes on the heels of a banner year for BSD, highlighted by an arena tour with blink-182, opening for Matchbox Twenty in front of 16,000 fans, supporting Jaden Hossler on his U.S. tour, 4 shows at Lollapalooza (including the BMI stage in front of 3k fans), UK + European dates with Maggie Lindemann and Stand Atlantic, and Download Fest’s 20 Year Anniversary. The band also released their highly-anticipated debut album READY TO EAT, which was praised by both critics and fans alike. The road warriors capped 2023 with a US headlining tour, where they sold out major markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.