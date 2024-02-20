Australian-based brothers Atlas Genius have just returned and shared their first new music in over four years with the release of “Nobody Loves Like You” and “Romans.”

“‘Nobody Loves Like You’ is about waking up to the idea that you already have someone great in your life, and now you’re trying not to screw it up,” explains Keith. “The melody & lyrics for ‘Romans’ kinda just fell out of my head,” he continues. “It was a little homage to the—often disastrous—idea of staying friends with an ex.”

Watch the accompanying music video for “Nobody Loves Like You” below and listen to “Romans” here on all digital streaming services.

In addition to the release of new music, February 19th, 2024 marked the 11 year anniversary of Atlas Genius’ debut album, When It Was Now, which featured their top charting singles “If So” and the platinum certified “Trojans.” To commemorate the anniversary, Atlas Genius will release an exclusive vinyl reissue available for pre-order at atlasgenius.com.

Atlas Genius will make their way stateside to California for their first shows in five years performing Thursday, May 2, at Live 105 Soundcheck Nite at the Rickshaw stop in San Francisco presented by Pop Scene. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 21 through atlascitizens.com and public on sale begins Friday. The band will perform at the iconic BeachLife festival on Sunday, May 5 in Redondo Beach, CA For all up to date news and tour information please visit atlasgenius.com.