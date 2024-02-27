Big Loud’s Country singer/songwriter Ashley Cooke has just shared a stripped down version of her single “your place,” which is out now.

The release of the stripped down version comes as “your place” cracks into the Top 20 at Country radio after 10 weeks on the chart — making a first for Cooke. As one of the standout tracks from her debut album, shot in the dark, “your place” has been dominating the charts as the Top 10 most added song on Country radio – including a No. 1 most-added – for seven consecutive weeks. The song also continues on its 10 week uptrend in Shazams with nearly 20K US tags this week alone and over 28M streams on the single to date.

The emotional, stripped-down version of “your place” was performed at Nashville’s Wendell Smith’s Restaurant. Directed by Justin Clough, the video serves as the first of six Diner Sessions to come as she revitalizes some of her debut album’s biggest hits. The performance video follows the release of the official music video last month that highlighted Cooke’s autobiographical journey of moving forward and reclaiming her independence after a toxic breakup.

Watch the new performance video below.

The song co-written by Cooke, Jordan Minton and Mark Trussell has rapidly climbed the charts at Country radio since its December 11 impact date. As it steadily makes its climb, Billboard recognizes its “real potential at becoming her first radio hit,” re-affirming her status as a coveted iHeartCountry On The Verge artist. After first appearing on her July 2023 debut album, “your place” has already reached No.1 on SiriusXM’s The Highway Hot 30 Countdown as she averages over 1M+ on-demand streams per week, placing her in the Top 10 for female Country currents in streaming.